Utah State

KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winter Storm to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

What to do after a fender bender in snowy weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you get out of the car? Do you move the car? How do you do that safely? And what about calling the police? There are a lot of questions to answer and answer quickly if you have a minor car accident on the freeway during a snowstorm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winter storm kicks off work week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Sunday is the calm before a stormy week

We had a nice little cold front that grazed Utah on Saturday, leaving a trace of snow and helping to clean up a little bit of the inversion in the northern valleys. We even saw some moisture in the eastern and southwestern portions of the state - not much, but we'll always take what we can get.
UTAH STATE
capcity.news

Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
WYOMING STATE
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

KSL Outdoors: Talking turkey (and knowing when not to)

SALT LAKE CITY — Now that Thanksgiving has passed and the leftovers are out of the ‘fridge I find myself wondering why my family only throws a turkey in the oven once a year. Of course, we buy sliced turkey year-round for lunchtime sandwiches but I’m talking a 20 lb bird with all of the fixings!
UTAH STATE
Blogging Time

Fixing up Your Utah Home? Here's a Few Things to Consider in 2022

Utah home improvement projectPhoto byRene Asmussen/Pexels. When it comes to home improvement projects, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want to choose a project that will add value to your home, but you also want to make sure it is something you can realistically accomplish. If you're not sure where to start, this article might help you choose the right home improvement project for your Utah home.
UTAH STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Utah’s RSV surge prompts worry of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are all spiking as Utahns huddle indoors during the cold winter months. RSV most commonly affects children under 2 years old and people over the age of 75 and can cause cold-like symptoms like cough and fever. The virus has hit Utah particularly hard this year.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Woman killed, man injured in snowy crash on state Route 40

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was killed when she lost control of the car she was driving on icy roads and crashed. According to Utah Highway Patrol, on Monday around 7:53 p.m., a 2011 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was headed east on state Route 40. At the time,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah official says better coordination could help with homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, A group of Utah officials flew to Miami-Dade County, Florida on a mission. They wanted to witness how Florida officials have reduced those experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County by 90%. Senator Todd Weiler spoke with KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic about what he thinks...
UTAH STATE

