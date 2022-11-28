Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
ABC 4
Winter Storm to impact Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
kslnewsradio.com
What to do after a fender bender in snowy weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you get out of the car? Do you move the car? How do you do that safely? And what about calling the police? There are a lot of questions to answer and answer quickly if you have a minor car accident on the freeway during a snowstorm.
ABC 4
Winter storm kicks off work week
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
Sunday is the calm before a stormy week
We had a nice little cold front that grazed Utah on Saturday, leaving a trace of snow and helping to clean up a little bit of the inversion in the northern valleys. We even saw some moisture in the eastern and southwestern portions of the state - not much, but we'll always take what we can get.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
capcity.news
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL Outdoors: Talking turkey (and knowing when not to)
SALT LAKE CITY — Now that Thanksgiving has passed and the leftovers are out of the ‘fridge I find myself wondering why my family only throws a turkey in the oven once a year. Of course, we buy sliced turkey year-round for lunchtime sandwiches but I’m talking a 20 lb bird with all of the fixings!
Fixing up Your Utah Home? Here's a Few Things to Consider in 2022
Utah home improvement projectPhoto byRene Asmussen/Pexels. When it comes to home improvement projects, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want to choose a project that will add value to your home, but you also want to make sure it is something you can realistically accomplish. If you're not sure where to start, this article might help you choose the right home improvement project for your Utah home.
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman, 31, died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.
kuer.org
Utah’s RSV surge prompts worry of a ‘tripledemic’ this winter
COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are all spiking as Utahns huddle indoors during the cold winter months. RSV most commonly affects children under 2 years old and people over the age of 75 and can cause cold-like symptoms like cough and fever. The virus has hit Utah particularly hard this year.
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
KSLTV
Woman killed, man injured in snowy crash on state Route 40
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was killed when she lost control of the car she was driving on icy roads and crashed. According to Utah Highway Patrol, on Monday around 7:53 p.m., a 2011 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was headed east on state Route 40. At the time,...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah official says better coordination could help with homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, A group of Utah officials flew to Miami-Dade County, Florida on a mission. They wanted to witness how Florida officials have reduced those experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County by 90%. Senator Todd Weiler spoke with KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic about what he thinks...
