Sugar Land, TX

Fort Bend Star

PUMA Development proposes plan to redevelop Sugar Land's Imperial Char House

After several years of speculation about the fate of one of Sugar Land's most distinctive buildings, things may finally be coming into focus. In a Thursday press release, the City of Sugar Land announced that Houston-based PUMA Development proposed to preserve and begin development of the Imperial Char House, the largest feature of the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Missouri City youth nonprofit Celebrating You, Inc. receives $10,000 grant

MONAT Gratitude has awarded Missouri City nonprofit Celebrating You Inc. a $10,000 grant as part of its $1 million pledge to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world, the organization announced in a press release. The grant will help the organization grow its Youth Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy Program in the Houston area.
MISSOURI CITY, TX

