Bridgeton, IN

‘Country Christmas’ festival looks to celebrate Bridgeton

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to Parke County, as Bridgeton hosted the “Country Christmas Festival” over the weekend.

Mike Roe, owner of the Bridgeton Mill, said he was pleased with the turnout for the opening weekend of the event.

“People just love this little town and this county, because other towns are having this same festival and its just absolutely wonderful,” he said.

Dozens of vendors were on hand, selling handmade crafts ahead of the holiday. David Gammon, who has been a part of the festival for about a decade, said Bridgeton has a certain appeal that helps drive interest in the event.

“Bridgeton has the old world charm that’s missing in most areas during Christmas,” he said. “Certainly the older generation likes to see what we have, as decorations, as crafts, as a community.”

Roe called it “a dream come true” to see how festivals like this one had a positive impact on the town, and helps the community come together.

“Thousands of towns started around an old mill like this. The town is still here. A lot of the old buildings are still here, and it’s coming back to life,” he said. “It’s not only wonderful it’s coming back to life, but it’s saving the town.”

Sunday was the conclusion of the first weekend of the festival. They will be back the first weekend of December, Friday through Sunday.

