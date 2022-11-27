Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle digs out of late November snowfall
SIDNEY (Nov. 29, 2022) - "I am definitely not a fan of the snow," said Danielle Christensen. "It's too cold." Christensen talked with News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning as she was cleaning the sidewalk in front of Main Street Games in downtown Sidney of the overnight snow. Monday afternoon, community...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney officials watching predicted snow
Supt. Jay Ehler: No justification for school closure as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 28. The National Weather Service is calling for snow tonight and tomorrow morning. Currently forecasters are calling for 1-3 inches tonight with new accumulation Tuesday of possibly an inch. Sidney School District officials remind everyone to drive safely in the morning and give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school.
News Channel Nebraska
Three panhandle counties in winter storm warning until Tuesday afternoon
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The panhandle was the first to see the winter storm in Nebraska. Counties in the panhandle are in a weather advisory until 11 a.m. MT and some until 2 p.m. MT according to the National Weather Service. It was reported that a total of five to nine...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
New truck route proposed for Gering
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The city of Gering is proposing to change its truck routes across the city. On Tuesday the City of Gering’s Public Safety Committee met to discus changes to the cities current ordinance for truck routes. The current ordinance has Seventh Street all the way down to M Street designated as a truck route but the proposal wants to change it just ending at U Street, which would end it before the railroad tracks before the Gering Middle school.
3 Lincoln County businesses cites during alcohol inspections
Nebraska State Patrol investigators performed alcohol inspections at businesses in Scotts Bluff and Lincoln Counties earlier this month. During the evening hours of Friday, November 18, investigators conduced alcohol inspections at 12 businesses in Lincoln County. Three of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor, for a compliance rate of 75%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
News Channel Nebraska
'Holidays at Hickory' Set for Friday, December 2
Downtown Sidney will be alive celebrating Christmas Friday with holiday events planned for Hickory Square and downtown Sidney. Events start at 3 p.m. hot chocolate provided by the Sidney Regional Medical Center's minions, snag fest family photos in a photo booth provided by Charlotte & Emerson, Platte Valley Bank will be providing take-home s'mores kits and the UNL Extension Office will be offering ornament craft kits.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Alcohol inspections held across Scotts Bluff County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriffs Office, Scottsbluff Police Department and Gering Police Department all conducted alcohol compliance checks. On Nov. 19 alcohol compliance checks were conducted at 79 businesses across the county with five of them failing to check ID before selling to minors.
News Channel Nebraska
Kimball County seeking displays of Christmas spirit
It's time to show your spirit of the season in Kimball County. Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes with the lights, figurines and all the decorations you can muster to tell your story of the Christmas season. Deadline for the exterior illumination registration is December 10. The home or...
News Channel Nebraska
Structure fire displaces Bayard resident
BAYARD - A faulty chimney pipe from a wood-burning stove is blamed for a structure fire in Bayard at 10:06 p.m. Saturday. The Bayard Fire Department says a fire in the attic at a former church, turned into a residence, at 626 Ave. C breached the roof when emergency personnel arrived on scene. Fire fighters began an interior attack until a partial collapse of the roof caused them to withdraw to an exterior attack.
News Channel Nebraska
'Stronger Together' keeps Sidney busy
The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce's "Stronger Together" shop local program brought people out to local businesses Nov. 26. The event started at the Fox Theatre where participants were offered a bag of gifts and coupons for local businesses. This year's event also included a Poker Run. Purchase from participating businesses and receive a card. The person who turns in the best hand receives a prize.
