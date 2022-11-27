Greene County ‘tiny home’ set to help children in need

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday marked the end of a long road for several community members around Greene County.

Several organizations, led by Erin’s Purpose, collaborated on the construction of a “tiny home” for the County’s Department of Child Services. They hosted a ribbon cutting over the weekend for the facility, one that Terri Neighbors, the president and founder of Erin’s Purpose, was desperately needed in the community.

“One of the places we realized was needed was a place for the department of child services to be able to take kids who need to be taken out of the home, while they are awaiting a foster home, [a place] to shower and to sleep. A home,” she said.

The home will be used exclusively by the Greene County DCS in situations a child needs somewhere to stay. Neighbors said conversations started earlier this spring on the tiny home, which is located next to Erin’s Purpose main building.

She said it took many different community members to make this a reality.

“Using people and different businesses throughout our communities to make this happen is just amazing,” Neighbors said. “It’s a group of people coming together to do good and things like this happen.”

She said she hopes this can further the efforts of Erin’s Purpose, an organization that hopes to combat youth suicide.

“When my daughter took her life, it was like no one in the community… it was shocking. And it made me realize that if it could happen to our family it could happen to anybody,” she said. “So it’s important for me to bring the awareness to suicide.”

Neighbors said the organization is looking for sponsors for the house, and those interested can contact the organization through their Facebook page.

