Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 12
These three NFL quarterbacks didn’t play well enough to earn another start after Week 12. That doesn’t mean that they won’t start anyway. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season officially began on Thanksgiving with three games. But the action continued on Sunday, and the quarterbacks were once again the talk of the day.
Deshaun Watson accusers to attend Browns game in Houston, attorney says
Attorney Tony Buzbee said around 10 women who have accused Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct will be in attendance at Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.
Nathan Zegura: I'm expecting Deshaun Watson to be very good, a more dangerous Browns offense moving forward
Nathan Zegura talks about the Browns’ win over the Buccaneers, this team’s chances to get back into the playoff hunt, Deshaun Watson’s return, whether Jacoby Brissett could return as a backup, Cade York’s inconsistencies and more.
Deshaun Watson 'True Believer'? Browns at Texans Really Is 'About One Person'
The Houston Texans once invested ... well, almost everything ... in Deshaun Watson. Now, as he readies to take the field again after an almost-two-year absence, the Cleveland Browns have invested ... well, almost everything as well. Are the Browns "true believers''?. “I have confidence in Deshaun based on his...
Lawyer Tony Buzbee, 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers to Attend his Debut in Houston
In Deshaun Watson's first game with the Cleveland Browns, he will play in front of 10 people who sued them, as well as the lawyer who represented them.
NFL insider hints Houston Texans could be next franchise put up for sale
As Daniel Snyder evaluates a potential sale of the Washington Commanders, many in the NFL are watching closely to see
1 teen facing charges, 3 others sought in fatal shooting of HS star Mekhi Stevenson
MIAMI – Police said Wednesday that they have detained a teen and were searching for three others in connection with the fatal shooting of a Miami-Dade high school football player.The 15-year-old boy is facing charges that include manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a written statement by police.At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police officers were called out to a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119 Street. According to MDPD, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson and his 15-year-old brother were inside a room with four friends. At some point, one...
MySanAntonio
Odell Beckham Jr. Puts Comeback in Jeopardy With Miami Plane Incident
Looking to latch on with a new team after missing the first 12 weeks of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. may have delayed his comeback plans following an incident on Sunday on an American Airlines flight in Miami that was set to depart for Los Angeles.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Texans Leaders Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Houston Needs Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
MySanAntonio
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a career-high 15 assists on Monday night, adding 22 points to help Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 and give the defending Eastern Conference champions their 13th win in 14 games.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.
