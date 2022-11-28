ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 12

These three NFL quarterbacks didn’t play well enough to earn another start after Week 12. That doesn’t mean that they won’t start anyway. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season officially began on Thanksgiving with three games. But the action continued on Sunday, and the quarterbacks were once again the talk of the day.
CBS Miami

1 teen facing charges, 3 others sought in fatal shooting of HS star Mekhi Stevenson

MIAMI – Police said Wednesday that they have detained a teen and were searching for three others in connection with the fatal shooting of a Miami-Dade high school football player.The 15-year-old boy is facing charges that include manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a written statement by police.At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police officers were called out to a neighborhood off State Road 441 and NW 119 Street. According to MDPD, 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson and his 15-year-old brother were inside a room with four friends. At some point, one...
MIAMI, FL
MySanAntonio

Odell Beckham Jr. Puts Comeback in Jeopardy With Miami Plane Incident

Looking to latch on with a new team after missing the first 12 weeks of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. may have delayed his comeback plans following an incident on Sunday on an American Airlines flight in Miami that was set to depart for Los Angeles.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MySanAntonio

Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105

BOSTON (AP) — The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year showed he can do it on offense, too. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a career-high 15 assists on Monday night, adding 22 points to help Boston beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 and give the defending Eastern Conference champions their 13th win in 14 games.
BOSTON, MA
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Coco Gauff leads cheers for NFL team Miami Dolphins, meets star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is living her best life in the off-season. She was seen cheering for the NFL team Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. The 18-year old American attended the game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, which the home team won 30-15. The World No. 7 even cheered on for the Dolphins ahead of the match with the team's mascot.

