Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
accesswdun.com
Town hall meetings announced by Gwinnett County Public Schools
All five members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education will participate in an upcoming series of town hall meetings, the first of which is being held this week. "The Board of Education believes your insight helps them make better decisions as we move forward together," read a post on the school system's Facebook page. "To this end, board members have scheduled Town Hall meetings to meet with students, families, staff, and community members to answer questions, hear concerns, and listen to understand your perspective of Gwinnett County Public Schools."
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
Gwinnett Code Enforcement to host Thursday community forum
County departments and organizations will present on safety, livability and health.
mercer.edu
McAfee alumnus serves community as pastor and senior adviser to Atlanta mayor
The Rev. Sean Smith offers spiritual guidance and engages with the faith community daily through two demanding jobs. The 2011 graduate of Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology has served as the pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church in Atlanta for 21 years and senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens since February 2022.
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
accesswdun.com
Frazier's Harley-Davidson to host 32nd annual Toy Ride
Frazier’s Harley- Davidson is using the season of giving to help make the Christmases of Children in the Hall County area special by partnering with the Christmas Hope Ministry Program for their 32nd annual Toy Ride. On December 4th at 11 a.m., a fleet of 100 motorcycles will be...
accesswdun.com
Dirty Dozen: 2 North Georgia legal actions shaped implementation of Clean Water Act
The Georgia Water Coalition released its 2022 Dirty Dozen report on Tuesday, focusing on 12 Clean Water Act legal cases that helped clean up Georgia’s waterways, including two in Northeast Georgia. The report includes the 1997 Union County case, Driscoll v. Adams, and the 2011 Rabun County settlement in...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
St. Bourke: Gwinnett County still dominates new-housing activity rankings
Despite a quarterly decline in activity, Gwinnett was still the most-active metro-Atlanta county for homebuilding in the third quarter. Gwinnett was once again head and shoulders above its neighbors in terms of housing starts, closings and lot deliveries, with Cherokee County coming in a distant second in all three metrics, according to a new report from asset manager and developer St. Bourke.
Morehouse College Professor Teaches Black History Course In The Metaverse
A new way of teaching will immerse students in history by allowing them to experience historical events in the metaverse. Morehouse College in Atlanta is set to launch a first-of-its-kind Black history course that will be taught entirely in the metaverse. According to NBC News, the course will open in the spring and will be led by professor Ovell Hamilton. Students enrolled in the course will enter the virtual 3D space to experience the lives of enslaved African Americans. The course, which is a part of the Virtual Reality Project, will be titled “History of the African Diaspora Since 1800.”
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
cityofsugarhill.com
City of Sugar Hill Breaks Ground on 22-Acre Ridge Lake Park
City of Sugar Hill Breaks Ground on 22-Acre Ridge Lake Park. Sugar Hill, GA, Nov. 29, 2022 – After breaking ground on Nov. 29, The City of Sugar Hill and Reeves Young, the city’s contractor for phase 1, will begin construction on Sugar Hill’s newest asset, Ridge Lake Park. Mayor Brandon Hembree, City Council, representatives from Reeves Young, and city staff were in attendance at the groundbreaking for this future park, located at 5494 Cumming Highway between the Arbor Clos neighborhood and Sugar Ridge Drive.
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
accesswdun.com
Hall County's three-decade streak of excellence in financial reporting continues
Hall County Financial Services has received the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year for the third consecutive decade. This is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. “Hall County Financial...
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
accesswdun.com
UNG Police Department gets new K-9 officer
The University of North Georgia Police Department has a new member: K-9 Rex, a 2-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix. According to a release from UNG, Rex joined the police force in October. Rex's partner, Officer Dustin Singleton, described the K-9 as "sweet, loves everyone and wants to work all the time."
wuga.org
Break in at Athens Democratic Party Headquarters
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a break in that occurred overnight on Saturday November 26 at the Athens Democratic Party Headquarters located on Sunset Drive. No one was present at the time of the incident and on Sunday morning, organizers discovered that intruders trashed the office. One laptop...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.3M Refinancing for Brookside Commerce in Georgia
COMMERCE, Ga. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged an $8.3 million loan for the refinancing of Brookside Commerce, an assisted living facility in Commerce, approximately 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. The 62-bed community includes 12 independent living units. It is 3.5 miles from Northridge Medical Center,...
