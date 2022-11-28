A new way of teaching will immerse students in history by allowing them to experience historical events in the metaverse. Morehouse College in Atlanta is set to launch a first-of-its-kind Black history course that will be taught entirely in the metaverse. According to NBC News, the course will open in the spring and will be led by professor Ovell Hamilton. Students enrolled in the course will enter the virtual 3D space to experience the lives of enslaved African Americans. The course, which is a part of the Virtual Reality Project, will be titled “History of the African Diaspora Since 1800.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO