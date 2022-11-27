VENICE (SNN-TV) - After another standout performance on Friday against Riverview, the Venice Indians are once again state semifinal bound. The Indians ground game carried them to a 35-15, Class 4S-Region 4 title win over the Rams. Both RB Alvin Johnson III and QB Brooks Bentley poked holes in Riverview's run defense all night long. Johnson finished with 104 yards and 2 TD's on 13 carries, whereas Bentley accrued 35 yards on 6 carries, but score two pivotal TD's.

VENICE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO