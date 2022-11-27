Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Manatee Schools name yearly finalists for educator, support employee
MANATEE COUNTY(SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - The School District is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the "2023 Excellence in Education" Awards.
snntv.com
Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
snntv.com
Emotions run high at packed school board meeting
The Sarasota County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on firing Superintendent Brennen Asplen. Asplen has already accepted the fact that he will be ousted, but had no idea this was coming. Parents held a protest at the landings Tuesday afternoon to show their unhappiness with...
snntv.com
Project pride
Last night, Project Pride SRQ honored those who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The organization held a candlelight vigil of remembrance at Five points park in Sarasota. People gathered together, lit candles and signed cards to send to survivors. The mayor...
snntv.com
Motorcyclist killed in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON (WSNN) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton, Saturday. The Bradenton Police department reports it happened Saturday morning at 9:30 on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West. BPD says a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Manatee Ave. W., approaching the 4700 block when it collided with another vehicle.
snntv.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in motorcycle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A pedestrian is dead after getting struck by a motorcycle in Charlotte County last night. Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened on Tamiami Trail or U.S. 41 around 6:40 pm. The motorcyclist was driving south on US.41, approaching Harbor Boulevard when the Pedestrian, a 73-year-old woman...
snntv.com
Thousands attended the Venice Holiday Parade
VENICE (WSNN) - Thousands of people came out to watch the Venice Holiday Parade, filling up Venice stores, restaurants, and streets with holiday cheer. Spectators lined the parade route early, in order to secure a good spot to view the parade. “I think there is a lot of people from...
snntv.com
The advancements of treatments that help prevent HIV
SARASOTA - Nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS since the first diagnosis of the disease in the early 80s. With advancements in science, HIV is no longer a death sentence, medications are helping prevent the contraction of the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication or PrEP, is a once a...
snntv.com
Enjoy charity cocktail party that benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League
VENICE (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - If you want to enjoy great food, live music, and drinks made from the world-renowned Papa Pilar's Rum, while you are putting a smile on young faces, then check this out. Saturday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm is the inaugural Venice Challenger Charity...
snntv.com
Ukrainian dance show Kolo premiering next month
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Kolo is a new dance inspired by Ukrainian culture. The show features ball room dancing, visual arts and original music. Kolo is premiering Dec. 26th at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The shows producers Liliia and Iaroslav have been traveling to Sarasota each month for two years. Their goal is to entertain audience members.
snntv.com
Venice, Buchholz to clash in FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinal
VENICE (SNN-TV) - After another standout performance on Friday against Riverview, the Venice Indians are once again state semifinal bound. The Indians ground game carried them to a 35-15, Class 4S-Region 4 title win over the Rams. Both RB Alvin Johnson III and QB Brooks Bentley poked holes in Riverview's run defense all night long. Johnson finished with 104 yards and 2 TD's on 13 carries, whereas Bentley accrued 35 yards on 6 carries, but score two pivotal TD's.
snntv.com
Charlotte accident
In Charlotte County, a fiery crash on I-75 creates a traffic nightmare during the holiday weekend. It happened Friday night on the northbound lanes of I-75 near the kings highway exit. Florida highway patrol says a Chevy pickup truck and Dodge pickup truck with a utility trailer were traveling in...
