Luzerne County, PA

Newswatch 16

New food pantry opens in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Valley Village of Volunteers formed during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver free groceries to senior citizens in Olyphant who were unable to leave their homes. It then expanded into an improptu food pantry, serving 8,000 pounds of food every week to 120 families. As...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna Winter Market underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, the winter market continued Saturday in the Electric City. Vendors braved the rainy weather on courthouse square in downtown Scranton showing off their personalized goods. There are musical performances and more than 50 small businesses participating in the event. If you missed the...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Christmas chaos in the backyard

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we learn that not everyone is a dog person. A few others aren't too impressed with the holiday decor. But first, it seems like we'll never be able to move past the election chaos in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part. Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season. "This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful,...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Board seeks to suspend Monroe County magistrate

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania has filed a petition to suspend a judge in Monroe County without pay. On Friday, theft charges were filed against Judge John Caffese. Caffese was appointed as magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he falsified...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Festival of Trees in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Man reporting missing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has been reported missing in Lackawanna County. Thomas O'Rourke is a 74-year-old man missing in the Scranton area. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without his medication. Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to contact the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Teens charged after shots fired in Hazle Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officers say 18-year-old Juan Albino, 15-year-old Frallen Perez, and a 16-year-old approached two victims and fired. The 15-year-old Perez is being charged as an adult. No one was injured in the...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Opening day for Jack Frost Mountain Resort

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Ski season is officially underway in Carbon County. Newswatch 16 stopped by Jack Frost Mountain Resort near White Haven Friday afternoon, which just opened for its 50th anniversary season. The resort recently installed new chairlifts and renovated its rental and retail shops. Despite the cold...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County preparing for special election

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Due to the short window, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau must immediately start preparing for a Jan. 31 special election to replace state Sen. John Gordner, county Acting Election Director Beth McBride said Thursday. “As of today, we are eight-and-a-half weeks...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

