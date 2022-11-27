Read full article on original website
Related
New food pantry opens in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Valley Village of Volunteers formed during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver free groceries to senior citizens in Olyphant who were unable to leave their homes. It then expanded into an improptu food pantry, serving 8,000 pounds of food every week to 120 families. As...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Lackawanna Winter Market underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, the winter market continued Saturday in the Electric City. Vendors braved the rainy weather on courthouse square in downtown Scranton showing off their personalized goods. There are musical performances and more than 50 small businesses participating in the event. If you missed the...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Christmas chaos in the backyard
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we learn that not everyone is a dog person. A few others aren't too impressed with the holiday decor. But first, it seems like we'll never be able to move past the election chaos in Luzerne County. If you like Talkback, you'll...
Return of the Santa train in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The sound of the Santa being welcomed back to Lackawanna County as the big man in red traded his usual ride of a sleigh and reindeer for a train. It's the return of the Santa train after a three-year hiatus due to Covid. "This return...
Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part. Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season. "This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful,...
Board seeks to suspend Monroe County magistrate
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania has filed a petition to suspend a judge in Monroe County without pay. On Friday, theft charges were filed against Judge John Caffese. Caffese was appointed as magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he falsified...
Festival of Trees in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
WNEP-TV 16
Small town, big Christmas: Christmas in Montrose underway
There's no place like home for the holidays. People who live in one Susquehanna County community are inviting others to experience their hometown at Christmastime.
Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
Berks County's Leavitt Studios is a sight to behold
The majestic grounds at Leavitt Studios in Berks County are truly a sight to behold.
Man reporting missing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has been reported missing in Lackawanna County. Thomas O'Rourke is a 74-year-old man missing in the Scranton area. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without his medication. Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to contact the...
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
Teens charged after shots fired in Hazle Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officers say 18-year-old Juan Albino, 15-year-old Frallen Perez, and a 16-year-old approached two victims and fired. The 15-year-old Perez is being charged as an adult. No one was injured in the...
Opening day for Jack Frost Mountain Resort
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Ski season is officially underway in Carbon County. Newswatch 16 stopped by Jack Frost Mountain Resort near White Haven Friday afternoon, which just opened for its 50th anniversary season. The resort recently installed new chairlifts and renovated its rental and retail shops. Despite the cold...
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Luzerne County preparing for special election
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Due to the short window, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau must immediately start preparing for a Jan. 31 special election to replace state Sen. John Gordner, county Acting Election Director Beth McBride said Thursday. “As of today, we are eight-and-a-half weeks...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Oil spill threatens water well in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — For Florence Peck, it's been more than a day since she last had running water in her house, after more than 200 hundred gallons of heating oil spilled at her mobile home park Wednesday morning. "When I came home from the doctors, I didn't have...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0