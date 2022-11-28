Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson
Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
The Jets replaced Zach Wilson at QB and their young receivers began thriving again
In five games with Zach Wilson as his starting quarterback, New York Jets rising wide receiver Elijah Moore had only six catches for 81 yards. He was used so sporadically, the 2021 second-round pick demanded a trade with two-plus years remaining on his rookie contract. The Jets didn’t act on...
Yardbarker
Saleh got it Right; Calling for Jets to Back Zach Defies Logic
Following his team’s heartbreaking 10-3 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots last Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had an important decision to make. Option A: Stick with his floundering quarterback and hope his defense and running game can continue to carry his team to victories?
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
thecomeback.com
Bill Cowher has tough advice for benched Jets QB Zach Wilson
The New York Jets benched former first-round pick Zach Wilson and didn’t regret that decision Sunday. Led by an inspired performance from backup Mike White, the Jets ran roughshod over the visiting Chicago Bears. White threw three touchdown passes in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Bears. Wilson...
Robert Saleh: Playoff-hopeful Jets still must take care of ‘our jobs’
The Jets are about to enter unfamiliar territory — a playoff chase. For the first time in seven years, the Jets are truly in the thick of the AFC playoff race with six games left in the season. They are playing meaningful games in December — something that was a stated goal from members of the organization in the offseason. “You acknowledge the fact that we’ve got a chance to play some cool games,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “And we acknowledge the opportunity that we have, but the opportunity doesn’t exist if we focus on our moment. … You got to...
