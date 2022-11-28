It was another disappointing loss for the Indianapolis Colts this week as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 on Monday Night Football. Coming into the game, the Colts were thought to have the upper hand in the matchup. Indy hoped to take advantage of the Steelers' porous pass defense and put pressure on Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Instead, the Colts' offense could not get out of their own way once again and fumbled away a chance at victory in primetime.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO