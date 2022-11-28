ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Before It’s Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Cyber Monday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Cyber Monday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom below. Just be sure to act fast; most of...
The 11 Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals of 2022

Air fryers have gotten pretty popular in recent years. And if you haven’t hopped onto the wagon yet or just need a new fryer for your kitchen—there’s no time like the present. Now that Black Friday is here, big-name retailers like Amazon, The Home Depot, and Lowe’s are offering deep discounts on many kitchen appliances including air fryers.
These Are Costco’s Biggest Black Friday Deals

Another year, another round of competitive Costco Black Friday deals. As usual, the retailer has plenty of electronics deals running the gamut from Apple MacBook Pros to Sonos Speakers. But thanks to Costco’s extensive range of 2022 Black Friday sales, there’s honestly something for everyone. One runs from...
