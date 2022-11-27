ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
GOBankingRates

7 Food Stamp Mistakes People Make

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped nearly 42 million Americans cope with food insecurity in 2021. But millions are still missing out on benefits...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Business Insider

In 9 US states, a divorce could mean losing half of everything you own

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. If you're unable to decide how...
ARIZONA STATE
R.A. Heim

$100 billion being distributed by government to businesses

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Giogio Travato (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Yes, you read that right. That's $100 billion with a "b." The Commerce department, under the guidance of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, will be distributing nearly $100 billion dollars to some businesses in the United States. This amount is roughly 10 times the department’s annual budget. (source) This money will be used to strengthen the U.S. chip industry and to also help expand high-speed internet access throughout the country.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Fatherly

How (And When) To Get Your Inflation Reduction Act Tax Credits

Thanks to the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, billions of dollars in tax credits will be coming to Americans who prioritize energy efficiency next year and for many years to come. So if you’re looking to install solar panels, heat pumps, or swap out your gas stove for an electric one in your home, or maybe buy a new electric vehicle, it’s likely there’s a tax credit or rebate in your future — if you time it right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy