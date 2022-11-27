ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Manhattan hosts Fields and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (2-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Caleb Fields scored 21 points in Fairfield's 63-56 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces. The Jaspers have gone 1-0 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 46.4% from...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Porterville Recorder

Miami and Rutgers meet in out-of-conference game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Miami for a non-conference matchup. The Hurricanes are 4-0 on their home court. Miami has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Scarlet Knights play...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy