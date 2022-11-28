Read full article on original website
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter seeking extra guidance in distemper outbreak prevention
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Animal Shelter is getting new guidance after a distemper outbreak forced them to close their doors more than a month ago. The deadly disease has kept the shelter on high alert and they say they want to take every necessary step to recover from this outbreak, and continue keeping their animals protected moving forward.
A Holiday Idea For San Angelo, Don’t Overlook The Hot Chocolate
It is no secret. I am a hot chocolate fanatic. Sure, I love great coffee. I will indulge in a tasty tea. Yet, for me, there is nothing like hot chocolate especially this time of year. This weekend with all the parades and other holiday events, nothing goes better with all of the festivities, than hot chocolate.
KWTX
Miss Holecek’s class at West Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze content
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Miss Michelle Holecek’s class at West Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest. Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.
KWTX
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A fire in Harker Heights last week devastated a community after six people were left without a home, pets were lost or killed and a fire fighters was injured on scene. “The house of course is a big deal but it’s nothing to making sure...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Series of Early Morning Dumpster Fires Rattles Santa Rita Neighborhood
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police and Firefighters were dispatched to three separate dumpster fires around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning at businesses in the Santa Rita neighborhood along S. Bryant Blvd. and a suspect could be in custody. Police and Firefighter communications indicate the first call for a dumpster...
KWTX
Farm bureau in Coryell County surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local county Farm Bureau spread some holiday cheer and awareness about the plight of farmers and ranchers by surprising shoppers at the grocery store checkout line and paying for their bill. The Coryell County Farm Bureau sent out representatives to the HEB in Gatesville the...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE DAILY NEWS | Entire Family Hospitalized in Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Head Chef of the Angry Cactus Tim Condon joins the show for Tequila Time!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life
WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
It’s Beginning to Look Like A San Angelo Craigslist Christmas
Who says you need a big budget to find the perfect Christmas gift? Craigslist has been matching people with just the right items for years. Here are some incredible free items available now on Craigslist near San Angelo. Better hurry, these items won't last long. 1) Jeremy The Show Chicken:...
Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Truck Fire on Mertzon Highway is All Clear
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office advised motorists to avoid U.S. 67 south just past Twin Mountain Fence because both lanes are closed due to a truck fire just after 5 p.m. The lanes of US 67 were reopened by 6 p.m. after the debris was cleared.
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: “That’s what I like about Fridays” December winners!
The December winners of the “That’s What I Like About Fridays” contest have been chosen! Thanks to Dairy Queen, these winners will get a $25 gift card to DQ to celebrate what makes their life sweet!
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
KWTX
Bosque County treasurer to resume duties while shrouded in controversy over alleged scam of elderly victim
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The embattled former Bosque County treasurer who was removed from office in August is set to resume her duties as treasurer next month after voters returned her to office in November. As Carla Sigler prepares to take back her position as Bosque County treasurer, she remains...
Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KWTX
Various Central Texas school districts participating in rollout of TTAP, pilot standardized testing program
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly 10 years of the statewide STAAR exams, Texas standardized testing may be getting a permanent makeover. In 2019, the state passed a bill requiring the Texas Education Agency to pilot a new standardized testing system for schools, the Texas Through-Year Assessment Pilot, or TTAP.
fox44news.com
Equipment stolen from Bosque County ranch
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two utility vehicles and several weapons have been stolen from a Bosque County ranch. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that unknown people accessed a barn and a residence of a ranch located on County Road 2435. These unknown people committed burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.
