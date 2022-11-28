ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, TX

KWTX

Miss Holecek’s class at West Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze content

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Miss Michelle Holecek’s class at West Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest. Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE DAILY NEWS | Entire Family Hospitalized in Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Head Chef of the Angry Cactus Tim Condon joins the show for Tequila Time!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life

WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Truck Fire on Mertzon Highway is All Clear

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office advised motorists to avoid U.S. 67 south just past Twin Mountain Fence because both lanes are closed due to a truck fire just after 5 p.m. The lanes of US 67 were reopened by 6 p.m. after the debris was cleared.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
High School Football PRO

Sweetwater, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monahans High School football team will have a game with Glen Rose High School on December 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONAHANS, TX
fox44news.com

Equipment stolen from Bosque County ranch

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two utility vehicles and several weapons have been stolen from a Bosque County ranch. The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that unknown people accessed a barn and a residence of a ranch located on County Road 2435. These unknown people committed burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX

