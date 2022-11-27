ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. McGlothan283-70-13-7136. Ouedraogo322-46-61-60410. Baker301-40-20-2403. Blacksher267-75-61-25421. Harrison276-124-50-44318.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67

Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
HAMMOND, IN
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
MIAMI (OH) 95, JACKSON STATE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (C.Young 5-10, Evans 4-7, Adams 1-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Evans). Turnovers: 14 (Cook 4, Evans 3, Jones 3, Adams, C.Young, Hunt, Mansel). Steals: 3 (Mansel 2, Cook). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Mirambeaux215-92-21-77312.
JACKSON, MS
PRESBYTERIAN 72, VMI 57

Percentages: FG .333, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Houser 3-4, Conway 2-3, Butler 2-5, Felder 1-3, Woods 1-4, Bradley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Butler, Houser). Turnovers: 11 (Woods 5, Bradley 3, Felder 2, Conway). Steals: 4 (Bradley, Houser, Jackson,...
BOISE STATE 55, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 46

Percentages: FG .306, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Igbanugo 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Wright 1-5, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Afifi, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 5, Allen-Eikens 3, Wright 2, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens, Bostick). Technical Fouls:...
BOISE, ID
BROWN 59, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 51

Percentages: FG .396, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cowan 3-7, Lilly 2-5, Ndur 1-1, Cooley 0-1, Ferrari 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1, Wojcik 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anya 2, Cowan, Owusu-Anane). Turnovers: 13 (Anya 4, Owusu-Anane 3, Wojcik 3, Cowan, Lilly, Ndur). Steals: 7 (Lilly...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
QUEENS 72, BOWLING GREEN 66

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ashby 3-5, Mathews 2-3, McCluney 1-2, Dye 1-3, J.Turner 0-1, McKee 0-1, McLaurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McKee 2, Rains, Wyche). Turnovers: 18 (McKee 4, J.Turner 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McCluney 2,...
QUEENS, NY
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 90, LA SIERRA 49

Percentages: FG .278, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Thomas 5-8, Beckles 4-5, Reyes 1-5, Bluitt 1-6, Alviar 0-1, Kreitel 0-1, McKenney 0-4, Lejtman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (McKenney 3, Reyes 3, Tinker 3, Alviar, Beckles, Bluitt, Kreitel, Lejtman, Tabarez). Steals: 4...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
HATTIESBURG, MS
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55

LSU (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Carson 4-11, Morris 1-6, Johnson 0-2, Poa 0-1) Blocked Shots: 8 (Smith 5, Johnson 2, Bartlett 1) Turnovers: 18 (Carson 6, Reese 3, Morris 3, Smith 2, Poa 2, Johnson 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Reese 3, Smith 3,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI
Mississippi 74, Alabama A&M 28

MISSISSIPPI (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Collins 5-8, Eaton 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Salary 4, Singleton 3, Collins 2, Thompson 2, Scott 1, Igbokwe 1) Steals: 10 (Salary 4,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS New York

Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks

NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
MEMPHIS, TN

