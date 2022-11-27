ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 78-53 Victory against Prairie View A&M

STILLWATER — After a sluggish start, the Cowboys outclassed Prairie View A&M in the second half Sunday, leading to Oklahoma State’s second 20+-point victory in the past three days. Oklahoma State beat the Panthers 78-53 in Gallagher-Iba Areana. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Cowboys Searching...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater

The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game

A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Matt Hembrough Named a Finalist for Patrick Mannelly Award

It might be the age of the long snapper, and Oklahoma State specialist Matt Hembrough is reaping the hard-earned benefits. Hembrough on Monday was announced as one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the top long snapper in the FBS. The other two finalists are Penn State’s Chris Stoll and UCF’s Alex Ward.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan

Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Superlatives: Three Plays to Give OSU Fans Hope for the Future

There’s a lot not to like about how the Cowboys’ season ended, and a lot more to reflect on in the coming weeks and months. But to put a bow on West Virginia in the most positive way possible, let’s take a look at some of the plays from Saturday that could give fans hope about the future.
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Newswest9.com

What Chick-fil-A and H-E-B can teach Texas about running elections

DALLAS — While the 2022 election has come and gone, its shadow will loom over Harris County for weeks, and possibly months, to come. District Attorney Kim Ogg is investigating the election in Harris County after receiving a referral from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Ogg also asked the Texas Rangers for assistance.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS

8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/

Comments / 0

Community Policy