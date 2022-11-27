Read full article on original website
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 78-53 Victory against Prairie View A&M
STILLWATER — After a sluggish start, the Cowboys outclassed Prairie View A&M in the second half Sunday, leading to Oklahoma State’s second 20+-point victory in the past three days. Oklahoma State beat the Panthers 78-53 in Gallagher-Iba Areana. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Cowboys Searching...
Daily Bullets (Nov. 29): Coaching Carousel Turns around OSU, Big 12/SEC Challenge Ending
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Is time to be done with (Kasey) Dunn? Mike Gundy says it’s more about lack of personnel. • Marcus Arroyo was fired by UNLV yesterday – ace recruiter out there floating around....
Bowl Projections: A Look at Oklahoma State’s Potential Postseason Partners and Landing Spots
With the regular season in the rearview, the postseason became just a little bit more clear. As far as Oklahoma State and the rest of the bowl-eligible Big 12 teams are concerned, we could still be some movement based on what happens Saturday in Arlington, and whether or not TCU makes the College Football Playoff.
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game
A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
Grades: OSU’s Stumble in Regular-Season Finale Makes for Ugly Report Card
On a rainy, dreary and cold day in Stillwater on Saturday against 4-7 West Virginia, Oklahoma State — led by true freshman QB Garret Rangel — attempted 42 passes in a 24-19 loss to end the regular season. Forty-two pass attempts. In the rain. With a true freshman...
Matt Hembrough Named a Finalist for Patrick Mannelly Award
It might be the age of the long snapper, and Oklahoma State specialist Matt Hembrough is reaping the hard-earned benefits. Hembrough on Monday was announced as one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the top long snapper in the FBS. The other two finalists are Penn State’s Chris Stoll and UCF’s Alex Ward.
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
Superlatives: Three Plays to Give OSU Fans Hope for the Future
There’s a lot not to like about how the Cowboys’ season ended, and a lot more to reflect on in the coming weeks and months. But to put a bow on West Virginia in the most positive way possible, let’s take a look at some of the plays from Saturday that could give fans hope about the future.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
What Chick-fil-A and H-E-B can teach Texas about running elections
DALLAS — While the 2022 election has come and gone, its shadow will loom over Harris County for weeks, and possibly months, to come. District Attorney Kim Ogg is investigating the election in Harris County after receiving a referral from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Ogg also asked the Texas Rangers for assistance.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Takeoff Update: Lil Cam Arrested On Felony Gun Possession, Had Weapon At Time Of Rapper’s Murder
The 22-year-old is said to be a bodyguard for Mob Ties Records. Less than a week after Houston Police chief Troy Finner made it known that he’s determined to serve “some justice” in Takeoff’s tragic murder case, an arrest has been made in connection to the situation that unfolded in Texas on November 1st.
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
