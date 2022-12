SCHENECTADY, N.Y.— The Bobcats move to 15-1-0, 7-1-0 ECAC after recording their third straight shutout, blanking Union 5-0 on Friday, December 2, at Messa Rink. Maya Labad tallied two goals on the night and graduate netminder Logan Angers recorded her fifth shutout of the year. The Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team now has eight shutouts this season and seven games with five or more goals.

