Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -14; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago looks to end its four-game skid when the Ramblers take on Central Arkansas. The Ramblers have gone 1-0 at home. Loyola Chicago is 0-3 in games decided...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO