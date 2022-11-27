Mississippians excited for Cyber Monday deals

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Even though Black Friday is over, it’s not too late for shoppers to get in on those sales online.

Cyber Monday is one of the popular shopping frenzy days, and some of the deals are already underway. Some shoppers in the metro said they prefer the online deals Cyber Monday has to offer.

“Mine has shifted to the Internet now. Amazon, places like that. That’s where I do most of my shopping. I’m 43 now. So, clothing, it’s a good part of me, but it’s not really a priority. The last couple of years, COVID-19 hit everybody hard financially. I think right now we’re just trying to get back on our feet and get up and moving again,” said Marcus Thompson, who lives in Jackson.

Experts suggest using shopping tools to help stretch your money, such as PayPal, Honey, Rakuten and ShopSavvy.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.