France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
You can own a piece of this terrific company for less than the cost of a fancy dinner out.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Dow tumbles 500 points but could actually end the year in the green
Most of 2022 has been pretty dismal for investors, and Monday was no exception: The Dow fell about 500 points, or 1.5%, Monday.
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on.
Motley Fool
E-scooter Biz Could be First Moscow IPO Since Ukraine Invasion
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
'Air superiority of PLA over China – possibly. Over the western Pacific – questionable,' says a US military expert.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do. Chip shortages are expected to continue through 2023. Competition is not going away anytime soon. Rising interest rates make buying a new car even more expensive. There's nothing quite like...
The Chinese-Made Buick Envista SUV is Coming to the United States
BuickThis affordable, ultra-aggressive little Buick looks like it'll appeal to U.S. consumers, though they'll have to not care where it's made.
The EU still won't buy Russian oil even with a price cap, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen says
The European Union's upcoming ban on Russian oil supersedes a price cap, Energy Aspects analyst Amrita Sen. That means the EU still will not buy Russian crude regardless of the price cap, she told Bloomberg TV. "No one else other than the G7 has accepted it yet, and we are...
Motley Fool
Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy For 2023?
DexCom is launching new devices in Europe and will do the same in the U.S. The medical device company is still looking at a huge market opportunity.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy at Knocked-Down Prices
Shockwave Medical is a medical device company that's changing the way surgeons open blocked arteries. PubMatic runs an independent digital advertising platform for publishers that want to maximize the monetization of their content. CrowdStrike Holdings is a cloud-based cybersecurity business that specializes in protecting employee smartphones and other entry points...
Motley Fool
Can Nu Holdings Replicate Its Success in Brazil in Other Latin American Markets?
While it's still early innings, the results have been extremely promising in these other markets.
Motley Fool
Could This Be a Yellow Flag for Amazon Stock in December?
Amazon gave up its No. 1 ranking as the most-searched retailer on Black Friday. This could point to weaker holiday sales for the e-commerce giant -- but not necessarily.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Be Bearish on Shopify Stock
