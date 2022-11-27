ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Motley Fool

Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on.
Motley Fool

E-scooter Biz Could be First Moscow IPO Since Ukraine Invasion

For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023

One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do. Chip shortages are expected to continue through 2023. Competition is not going away anytime soon. Rising interest rates make buying a new car even more expensive. There's nothing quite like...
Motley Fool

Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy For 2023?

DexCom is launching new devices in Europe and will do the same in the U.S. The medical device company is still looking at a huge market opportunity.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy at Knocked-Down Prices

Shockwave Medical is a medical device company that's changing the way surgeons open blocked arteries. PubMatic runs an independent digital advertising platform for publishers that want to maximize the monetization of their content. CrowdStrike Holdings is a cloud-based cybersecurity business that specializes in protecting employee smartphones and other entry points...
Motley Fool

Can Nu Holdings Replicate Its Success in Brazil in Other Latin American Markets?

While it's still early innings, the results have been extremely promising in these other markets.
Motley Fool

Could This Be a Yellow Flag for Amazon Stock in December?

Amazon gave up its No. 1 ranking as the most-searched retailer on Black Friday. This could point to weaker holiday sales for the e-commerce giant -- but not necessarily.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Be Bearish on Shopify Stock

Jose Najarro has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify.

