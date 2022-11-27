ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

L'Jarius Sneed exits game, returns following halftime

By 610 Staff
 2 days ago

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs secondary was already missing safety Juan Thornhill coming into Sunday's contest with the Los Angeles Rams, so it was especially concerning to see L'Jarius Sneed exit the field and head to the medical tent after assisting on a tackle in the second quarter.

According to the Chiefs' announcement , Sneed was being evaluated for a concussion.

Fortunately for Sneed and the Chiefs, the third-year defensive back was allowed to re-enter the contest after passing concussion test.

Sneed has been the Chiefs' most productive cornerback. The former fourth-round pick has started 11 games this season, recording 69 tackles with 6 pass break-ups and 3.5 sacks heading into Sunday's game.

