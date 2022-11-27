Read full article on original website
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies
Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.
Where Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Ranks Among Previous Addams Family Shows and Movies
The minute you see the words “The Addams Family,” no doubt you snap your fingers twice. (Or, if you’re a ’90s kid, you might start singing the “Whoomp! There It Is” version of the theme song that debuted with 1993’s “Addams Family Values”). The Addams clan has seen several incarnations since debuting as a series of The New Yorker cartoons penned by Charles Addams in 1938. The cartoons and the various films and television shows that rose in their wake perfectly blend the humorous and the macabre while focusing on the tight-knit family of Gomez, Morticia, their children Pugsley and...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
‘Disney character turned slasher villain’ horror film fatigue is already setting in
We’ve had movies, animated films, and cinema more broadly in our lives for roughly a century now. Now that copyright is expiring on the earliest works across these mediums and they become a part of Creative Commons, we’re slowly and surely seeing more and more once-upon-a-time innocent children’s stories getting adapted into tried and true nightmare fuel. Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Bambi have all fallen victim to it so far.
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
New Netflix Star Made Bizarre Prediction Years Before Popular Series Premiere
Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. The Scream star debuted as the Addams Family character earlier this month in a self-titled series on Netflix. Now that Wednesday is setting some pretty major streaming records, the internet is flocking to all things Addams Family. As a result of one of the excursions, a now-viral tweet features a clip from one of Ortega's first acting gigs, one in which she predicted her record-setting role.
‘Wednesday’: The Real Life Ages of the Cast Compared to Their Nevermore Characters
Jenna Ortega plays 16 year old Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series. The 20 year old actor and the rest of the 'Wednesday' cast are a few years older than their Nevermore counterparts.
Maybe James Cameron Won't Make 5 Avatar Movies After All
How many Avatar movies does one person need in a single lifetime? For years—pretty much since the film debuted in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the world—that number was five, according to director James Cameron. Now, he seems to be hedging his bets on his giant, lanky blue cat people.
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
