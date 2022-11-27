Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
10 superhero movies that are better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney and Marvel Studios might dominate the box office, but here are 10 superhero movies better than the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals how the MCU’s craziest crossover of the year came about
There is no doubt James Gunn likes to have fun when he’s making films and it resonates with the fans because it’s just as fun for them. When Drax has to be held back by Mantis as they walk down Hollywood Boulevard in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it’s what he had to be held back from that surprised MCU fans.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
The Marvel Secret Pom Klementieff Has Been Keeping Since James Gunn Cast Her As Mantis
Pom Klementieff has held onto a Marvel secret for quite some time. It's about to come out.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just brought a ‘Suicide Squad’ favorite into the MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which just landed on Disney Plus today, is coming to us at a strange period of transition for creator James Gunn. We recently learned he’s set to likely walk away from the Marvel universe for good and set up shop over at the Distinguished Competition — Gunn was recently appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios. Perhaps inevitably, then, the writer/director populated his festive special with various nods to the DC universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shazam!’ star shares what it means for DC Films to have James Gunn
DC fans are used to disappointment. The last decade has seen Marvel Studios go from strength to strength while the DCEU wallowed in disappointment, mismanagement, and controversy. We’ve seen the Justice League debacle, the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl, and various projects trapped in development hell for extended periods. But...
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4: John Malkovich's Vulture in Scrapped Sequel Revealed
Before John Malkovich could take flight as the Vulture in Spider-Man 4, the villain was grounded when Sony scrapped plans for the fourth installment of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man franchise. Originally slated for release in May 2011, the sequel was reworked and rebooted, with Andrew Garfield taking over as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. After comic creator Ken Penders tweeted a viral never-before-seen image of Malkovich's practical Vulture wings, more photos have surfaced to reveal a new behind-the-scenes look at the Spider-Man sequel that almost was.
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
ComicBook
DC Releases Robin & Batman Trailer
Discover Dick Grayson's origin story as the Boy Wonder in a trailer for Robin & Batman. The Eisner-winning creative team of writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth) and artist Dustin Nguyen (Batman: Li'l Gotham) reunited for Robin & Batman, a limited series that chronicled Dick Grayson's journey to becoming Batman's sidekick and finding his way in the DC Universe. Lemire and Nguyen are no strangers, having collaborated on the successful Image Comics series Descender and its spinoff Ascender. Robin & Batman brought the duo's creative synergy back to DC last year, and the publisher has collected Robin & Batman #1-3 into a graphic novel featured in the new trailer.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Breaks Silence On James Gunn's 10-Year Plan for DC
Speaking with reporters about his new horror-comedy Darby and the Dead, Shazam! star Asher Angel has not been able to keep away from the elephant in the room: James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly-acquired control of DC Studios. Angel, who plays Billy Batson in the Shazam! franchise, tried to keep his interviews on message this week, but just about every reporter talking to the young star wanted to get at least one question in about the change in management, and his excitement for the audience to finally see Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, which is completed but has been delayed a few times due to the constantly shifting nature of the movie business right now.
epicstream.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Addresses Supposed Grogu Easter Egg
Let's face it, holiday-themed specials tend to have a bad connotation to them but Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special pretty much redeemed the genre, thanks to the brilliant mind of James Gunn. The said special has been generating buzz online since its premier and fans totally love the idea of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 ending on a more lighthearted note.
msn.com
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reportedly Adding Surprising Character from Jason Aaron's Run
Jason Aaron's Avengers run has introduced several new characters spanning the history of the Marvel Universe. The series has centered on legacy characters, introducing new Ghost Riders, never-before-seen hosts for the Phoenix Force, and possessors of the Starbrand. The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. in particular have played a big role in the series, and one member of the team is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers. According to reliable leaker Miller, the Starbrand originally known as Vnn will be added to the game as a premium cosmetic for the Hulk!
