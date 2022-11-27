Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms New DC Plans Reveal Timeline
James Gunn has confirmed the rumored timeline for when he and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be revealing their plans for the DC Universe franchise. After a rumor ran in a major trade, Gunn repsonded to a fan's inquiry on Twitter about whether or not it was true that plans for DCU movie and TV projects would be revealed in the next two months ("Yes, that is true," Gunn said). That would put the betting money on the end of 2022 or (more likely) the start of 2023 being when Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery will make the big presentation about where their franchise is headed.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s first order of business should be ditching the DCU’s worst recurring failure
James Gunn will obviously have a whole lot on his plate next May when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally comes to theaters, allowing him to make a clean break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to focus all of his energies on rehabilitating the DCU. It wouldn’t be unfair...
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena Features In Incredible Guardians Of The Galaxy Cameo Despite DC Contract
John Cena has received critical acclaim for his portrayal as Peacemaker in the DC series released earlier this year. Critics have described John Cena as “winningly charismatic” in this role, which is a significant boost for the star as he looks to open more doors in Hollywood. An...
10 superhero movies that are better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney and Marvel Studios might dominate the box office, but here are 10 superhero movies better than the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Breaks Silence On James Gunn's 10-Year Plan for DC
Speaking with reporters about his new horror-comedy Darby and the Dead, Shazam! star Asher Angel has not been able to keep away from the elephant in the room: James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly-acquired control of DC Studios. Angel, who plays Billy Batson in the Shazam! franchise, tried to keep his interviews on message this week, but just about every reporter talking to the young star wanted to get at least one question in about the change in management, and his excitement for the audience to finally see Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, which is completed but has been delayed a few times due to the constantly shifting nature of the movie business right now.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals how the MCU’s craziest crossover of the year came about
There is no doubt James Gunn likes to have fun when he’s making films and it resonates with the fans because it’s just as fun for them. When Drax has to be held back by Mantis as they walk down Hollywood Boulevard in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it’s what he had to be held back from that surprised MCU fans.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn shuts down claims of a sneaky ‘Star Wars’ crossover in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was a fun and festive hour of television. The MCU’s interstellar characters got to learn the true meaning of Christmas, Kevin Bacon got to have fun playing himself, and there was a heartwarming revelation that Peter Quill and Mantis are siblings. Along...
murphysmultiverse.com
Legendary Finds New Partner in Sony, ‘Dune’ and MonsterVerse Remain with Warner Bros.
Hollywood is going through a massive change once again, as another surprise development has shown its hands. Long-time Warner bros. collaborator, Legendary Entertainment has seemingly moved on and has a new partner in Sony Pictures. As such, the production company will distribute and market their films globally with Legendary East still handling China. It also means all home entertainment and TV distributions will be handled by their new partner.
thepulseofnh.com
In Brief: James Gunn on Warner Bros. Discovery’s superhero plans, and more
In a tweeted replay to a follower, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn confirmed he's "most definitely" going to be unifying the DC Comics bench, along with his Peacemaker producer Peter Safran, in their new jobs as caretakers of Warner Bros. Discovery's superhero properties. He even dropped an apparently official new name for the unified effort, the DCU -- as opposed to Marvel Studios' Cinematic Universe known as the MCU. "[T]he DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," according to the filmmaker.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4: John Malkovich's Vulture in Scrapped Sequel Revealed
Before John Malkovich could take flight as the Vulture in Spider-Man 4, the villain was grounded when Sony scrapped plans for the fourth installment of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man franchise. Originally slated for release in May 2011, the sequel was reworked and rebooted, with Andrew Garfield taking over as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. After comic creator Ken Penders tweeted a viral never-before-seen image of Malkovich's practical Vulture wings, more photos have surfaced to reveal a new behind-the-scenes look at the Spider-Man sequel that almost was.
