Speaking with reporters about his new horror-comedy Darby and the Dead, Shazam! star Asher Angel has not been able to keep away from the elephant in the room: James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly-acquired control of DC Studios. Angel, who plays Billy Batson in the Shazam! franchise, tried to keep his interviews on message this week, but just about every reporter talking to the young star wanted to get at least one question in about the change in management, and his excitement for the audience to finally see Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, which is completed but has been delayed a few times due to the constantly shifting nature of the movie business right now.

20 HOURS AGO