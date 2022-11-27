ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Odell Beckham Jr. Forced Off Flight After Seatbelt Squabble

By AJ McDougall, Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axN5l_0jPKOra600
Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday after police said the free agent wide receiver appeared to be slipping “in and out of consciousness” on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Law enforcement and fire rescue crews were summoned to the tarmac after the flight crew, trying to wake Beckham “to fasten his seat belt,” became concerned that he might have been “seriously ill,” according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Once officers arrived at the scene, “the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused,” the police said. Only after the entire airplane was evacuated did the 30-year-old athlete agree to disembark as well.

“He was literally the last passenger off the plane,” Carlos Gauna, who had been sitting in business class on the morning flight, told The Daily Beast.

Gauna, a 42-year-old photographer and filmmaker, was traveling back home to California from Brazil. He’d recognized Beckham, who “looked just fine,” while boarding the flight and making his way to his own seat. It wasn’t until the plane was “on the runway, basically” before there was any indication that something was wrong, he said.

A partition curtain separated them, so Gauna couldn’t see exactly what was unfolding in first class as their pilot announced they’d be returning to their gate over a passenger-related issue.

But “it was uncharacteristically quiet” up front, Gauna said, prompting speculation from others aboard as they taxied back to the airport. Some people began murmuring that it must be a medical emergency, with a few pulling their masks out and putting them on. But at another point, he said, a flight attendant stopped by to mention that the crew were having trouble getting a passenger to comply with regulations.

Then, for the next 45 minutes or so, they sat and waited as “the paramedics and ambulance showed up,” Gauna said. “And then they left, and then we had security and police come. And then we were asked to deplane.”

In footage taken by passengers afterward, Beckham can be seen walking through the crowd and away from the gate, surrounded by several law enforcement officers. “Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The other passengers were eventually allowed to re-board, and the plane took off. Gauna estimated that “the whole ordeal ended up delaying things by two and a half hours,” though he added he considered the incident more of an inconvenience than anything, especially if Beckham had experienced an actual medical emergency.

Later on Sunday, Beckham’s attorney, Daniel Davilier, released a statement that contradicted much of the police narrative, blaming the start of the “unnecessary” incident on an “overzealous flight attendant.”

Prior to takeoff, “Mr Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head,” Davilier said, “which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awaken [sic] and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked.”

“He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time,” the statement continued. “He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane.”

Hours before his lawyer’s statement, Beckham had taken to Twitter to seemingly address the matter, writing: “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.” In a later tweet , he added: “imagine livin in a world where I just went about my way… and attention came to me, for doin what I was doin on the field… I never craved shxt in my life but Love n peace.”

His final public comment on the matter as of Sunday night was a laughing emoji accompanied by the phrase “comedy hr.”

“Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude,” Gauna responded on Twitter. “Not cool man.” (He told the Beast that his words came from a place of exhaustion.)

“It’s been a very long, long day of travel for me,” he said.

Beckham is not expected to face any charges over the incident, which was first reported by TMZ . The free agent is reportedly still scheduled to meet with several teams this week, including the Dallas Cowboys—who are believed to be the front-runners in the race to sign him—as well as the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

“I also asked two other playoff teams if today’s incident would dissuade them from exploring OBJ as a [free agent],” league reporter Jordan Scultz tweeted on Sunday. “Both said no.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones says Cowboys are all in on Odell Beckham Jr. despite airport incident: 'Behavior is not an issue'

The Cowboys have spent weeks recruiting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's set to visit at least three NFL teams starting this week. And they won't let the free agent's recent airport incident dampen their interest. Two days after Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight following a dispute with the crew, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Beckham's "behavior is not an issue," defending the former Pro Bowler's character and forecasting the wideout's fit in Dallas.
TheDailyBeast

Arrest Warrant Issued for Former NFL Star Antonio Brown

An arrest warrant has been issued for former wide receiver Antonio Brown on a battery charge for alleged domestic violence against his ex-fiancée. Police were called to Brown’s ex-fiancée’s home Monday, where her belongings were thrown out on the street and Brown allegedly threw a shoe at her, the police report said. Police said Brown locked himself in the home, where he had two guns, and threatened to shoot his ex-fiancée if she entered the house. Brown was previously released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6 after running off the field during a game and throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands. Last month, he was also ordered to pay $1.2 million to a truck driver after he was arrested for assaulting the driver.Read it at FOX13
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
35K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy