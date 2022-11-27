ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Bart Boatwright's Clemson-South Carolina photo gallery

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

After seven straight losses to Clemson, South Carolina finally snapped its losing streak against the Tigers with Saturday’s 31-30 outcome at Death Valley.

It was a rough day for Dabo Swinney’s team, but Bart Boatwright has some great shots of the action that went down on the field in his photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK .

