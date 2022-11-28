Black Friday returned with a bang this year, especially in the electric bike and e-scooter markets. Companies are fighting over consumers to out do each other with impressive sales. Some companies are offering nearly a thousand dollars off major e-bikes, while others are helping consumers save hundreds of dollars while also throwing in hundreds of dollars of free gear and accessories. Now that we’ve got Cyber Monday to look forward to, the sales just keep on coming. All of these awesome e-bike deals below (and some e-scooter deals, too) are already live and running!

3 DAYS AGO