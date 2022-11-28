Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Related
NBCMontana
New subdivision proposal on Miller Creek Road stirs controversy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans for a new subdivision stirred up controversy at the Miller Creek Neighborhood meeting in Missoula. Developers are proposing a new Riverfront Trails Major Subdivision on Miller Creek Road that would include 176 lots. It would require annexation of the southern portion of the property into...
Missoula standoff prompts advisory from Missoula County Public Schools
MCPS notes that there is a large law enforcement presence on Johnson Street near the Southgate Mall due to a person barricaded inside a building.
NBCMontana
Missoula standoff resolved, suspect transported for medical care
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says a standoff on the 2300 block of Johnson Street is resolved. The suspect was transported for medical care after reportedly having been shot. Police say they received a report of a person shot on the 2100 block of South 13th Street...
Western Montana school delays: Nov. 29, 2022
Poor road conditions have prompted the Stevensville School District to delay the start of class until 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Santa, Parade of Lights returning to downtown Missoula
Santa will arrive in downtown Missoula on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. for the annual Parade of Lights, Holiday Village, and Lighting of the Holiday Tree.
Fairfield Sun Times
NWS: See what weather is in store for Missoula this week (Nov. 27)
Cold weather is moving through the Missoula area this week! Catch the latest updates from the National Weather Service here. National Weather Service: What's in store for the Missoula area this week. Ice cold temps are headed for Missoula! Watch this week's report from the Missoula branch of the National...
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
z100missoula.com
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Freezing Rain to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is predicting what they are calling a moderate to high-impact winter storm starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Trent Smith who described the scope of the winter storm. There will be a...
NBCMontana
Fort Missoula museum hosts fundraiser to preserve history
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is hosting a fundraising campaign called Preserving Pieces of Our Past, which will raise money to support over 50,000 items in the museum's collection. The collection ranges from tiny pins to a trolley. Donations can be made here.
MCPS Invites Public’s Help in Choosing a New Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After Dr. Rob Watson resigned to take another education position in Helena last June, Russ Lodge stepped in as interim superintendent, and now the public is invited to take part in choosing a permanent replacement. MCPS Hires a Consultant Firm for the Search. KGVO News...
NBCMontana
Auditions open for Missoula New Year's Eve singing competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula on Main is a celebration of arts and culture focused on Main Street in downtown Missoula, and this Sunday is the first event spotlight. Formerly known as First Night, Missoula on Main will host 25 events on New Year's Eve featuring artists and collaborators. This...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
NBCMontana
Money Cents: Preparing for life events
MISSOULA, Mont. — Investing money is an important part of preparing for certain life events. Whether it's paying for college, having cash on hand for an emergency, or retirement, investing is important and also can be a little tricky. Our best advice in this area is to seek professional...
NBCMontana
Multiple rounds of snow ahead
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Lower Clark Fork Region through tomorrow morning at 5 AM. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts up to 5 inches for I-90 over Lookout Pass and Highway 93 over Evaro Hill. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains...
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
Huge Honor to be Bestowed Upon Montana Grizzly Basketball Legend
Anyone who thinks a combination of fiercely competitive and genuinely humble can't exist in one person has never met this individual. In a stressful, challenging, pressure-packed profession, those two traits coexisted beautifully for decades. Still do, no doubt. Treating all opponents with respect and dignity. Praising all adversaries before and...
Comments / 0