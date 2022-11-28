Read full article on original website
Young sisters adorably mistake cashier for Maui from 'Moana' and he graciously played along
Two young sisters were extremely excited when they thought they'd run into their favorite animated character from "Moana." Little Ryley and Rylyn of Oahu, Hawaii, were in for a tremendous surprise when went to the store in Kapolei with their mother, Rella Rivera, on a grocery trip a few years ago. The sisters could hardly contain their excitement when they noticed a cashier who closely resembled Maui from the popular Disney movie, reported PEOPLE.
How mosquitoes came to Hawaii
Bob and I just got back from Hawaii. In fact, it was 40 hours, four loads of laundry, two trips to the grocery store, and 186 unanswered emails ago. We’re still getting used to the 65-degree difference in temperature and the monochromatic view out our windows, but it’s always good to be home. Travel typically […] The post How mosquitoes came to Hawaii appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Denby Fawcett: New Iolani Palace Exhibit Will Describe The Hawaiian Kingdom's Overthrow
We have museums in Hawaii that focus on art and culture, volcanoes and natural history, but as of yet no museum specifically details the genesis of the Hawaiian Kingdom, its overthrow and the modern political movement to restore the islands’ once independent nationhood. Friends of Iolani Palace, the nonprofit...
The Rock rights his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
Recently Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago.
Hawaiian Dog Names (The Best Ideas)
Hawaiian dog names are an excellent choice for pup-parents that want to gift their four-legged friend with a name that inspires peace and love. The Hawaiian language is famously known for its musical cadences. The Hawaiian language is made from only 13 letters and emphasizes soft, gentle flow. The few...
What travelers to Hawaii can expect following Mauna Loa's eruption: flight cancellations, closures, dangers
With Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupting, some travelers may be wondering if they can still visit Hawaii. If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, the short answer is there's no need to change your travel plans at this time, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
