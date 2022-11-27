Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
More than 500 families receive coats, winter supplies in West Pullman
CHICAGO - Some 500 families will be a bit warmer this winter. On Tuesday, the charitable organization ‘In His Hands Resource Center’ was in West Pullman at the Kroc Center to give away coats and other winter supplies to families in need. They also handed out care kits...
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
Giving Tuesday: How you can give and get help in Chicago area
This time of year is often about getting together with loved ones to share a family meal.
Lightfoot fights back tears while speaking about brother at St. Leonard's Ministries rededication event
CHICAGO - An organization that houses formerly incarcerated men and women is celebrating 25 years of service in Chicago. St. Leonard's Ministries hosted a rededicating event Tuesday morning. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the event, fighting back tears as she discussed one of her older brothers who spent most...
Austin Weekly News
West Side Lives
While attending a poetry jam at the North Austin Chicago library on Saturday, Nov. 26, I listened to Arystine Danner, the branch manager and adult librarian, read a short story about her mom. You’re over a writing group here at the library?. I am. It’s called Write About It....
Inflation taking toll on food banks as more Chicagoland families face hunger
Help "Feed the Love" as more and more families go hungry.
fox32chicago.com
'Clark Griswold' lights up Chicago area Raising Cane's restaurant for Christmas season
MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A Christmas icon is making an appearance in the suburbs, as Chevy Chase once again became Clark Griswold at a Raising Cane's restaurant. We’ve all seen the movie, and some of us may be able to recite it scene by scene — the 1989 cult classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation has become a tradition for many.
Austin Weekly News
Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
My Block, My Hood, My City lighting event hopes to bring holiday cheer to Chicago's South Side
Community members and volunteers will team up with My Block, My Hood, My City for a community lighting on December 3.
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
fox32chicago.com
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
wgnradio.com
What happens to bugs in the winter?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
fox32chicago.com
North Side crime: 19 cars vandalized in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - At least 19 cars were found vandalized Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police say the cars were in the 2100 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when they were damaged. The vehicles were found around 1 a.m. with broken passenger side mirrors. No further...
fox32chicago.com
Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize
CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome
A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
A man who once worked for a Cook County agency that was formed to promote the redevelopment of vacant properties has been charged with scamming it to line his own pockets.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 11, missing from Logan Square has been located: police
CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Logan Square Tuesday afternoon has been located. Chicago police canceled the missing persons alert Tuesday night.
