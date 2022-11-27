ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

West Side Lives

While attending a poetry jam at the North Austin Chicago library on Saturday, Nov. 26, I listened to Arystine Danner, the branch manager and adult librarian, read a short story about her mom. You’re over a writing group here at the library?. I am. It’s called Write About It....
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!

Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

What happens to bugs in the winter?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Side crime: 19 cars vandalized in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO - At least 19 cars were found vandalized Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police say the cars were in the 2100 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when they were damaged. The vehicles were found around 1 a.m. with broken passenger side mirrors. No further...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize

CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy