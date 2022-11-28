A Valley Forge cadet undergoes a room inspection.Photo byValley Forge Military Academy & College. Parents always ask their kids how school was when they get home each day. Parents of VFMAC Cadets want to know that, too. As part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29th, Cadet parents and anyone tuning into the Valley Forge Military Academy & College Facebook page will get a look into a Day in the Life of a VFMAC Cadet.

1 DAY AGO