The Molokai community is abundant with creative and innovative people who create Molokai-made products that are perfect for gift-giving during the holiday season. In a series over the next few weeks, The Molokai Dispatch will highlight a selection of local artisans, crafters and shops featuring Molokai gifts that are perfect for supporting the island’s economy and keeping your money local this holiday season. To launch the series, we talked with the owners of IB 808 and All Things Molokai.

KAUNAKAKAI, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO