Abilene Christian wins 92-82 over Northern Arizona

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Immanuel Allen scored 16 points as Abilene Christian beat Northern Arizona 92-82 on Sunday night.

Allen shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (3-4). Tobias Cameron scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Damien Daniels was 4 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Cole finished with 38 points for the Lumberjacks (2-6). Carson Towt added 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Northern Arizona. In addition, Xavier Fuller had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

