Nashville, TN

numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders

It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Titans

NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but will miss his fourth-straight game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also inactive. He remains in concussion protocol. Kevin Huber, Josh Tupou, D'Ante Smith,...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games. He was limited all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee before being a game-day scratch. The Bengals (6-4) already declared running back Joe Mixon out. They also will be without punter and holder Kevin Huber. Tennessee (7-3) will be without center Ben Jones for a second straight game. The Titans declared kicker Randy Bullock out Saturday for a second straight game with an injured right calf and activated undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak out of Iowa off the physically unable to perform list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

SYRACUSE (3-4) Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Girard 0-3 0-0 0, Mintz 3-16 3-6 9, Taylor 2-7 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 2-2 0-0 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-17 44.
SYRACUSE, NY

