Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
'This is the kind of game great teams win': Joe Burrow, Bengals down Titans, move to 7-4
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have Joe Mixon or Ja'Marr Chase for their rematch with the Tennessee Titans of an AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Nashville. They won anyway, and they didn't even need a late Evan McPherson field goal to prevail as they did in January. ...
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD
The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead. The Commanders...
Yardbarker
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
Yardbarker
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Titans
NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but will miss his fourth-straight game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also inactive. He remains in concussion protocol. Kevin Huber, Josh Tupou, D'Ante Smith,...
Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
Bengals' Chase misses 4th straight; Titans center out again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after the Bengals scratched the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for a fourth straight game. Chase returned to practice this week with the hip injury that had kept him out the previous three games. He was limited all week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee before being a game-day scratch. The Bengals (6-4) already declared running back Joe Mixon out. They also will be without punter and holder Kevin Huber. Tennessee (7-3) will be without center Ben Jones for a second straight game. The Titans declared kicker Randy Bullock out Saturday for a second straight game with an injured right calf and activated undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak out of Iowa off the physically unable to perform list.
WVNews
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
WVNews
No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
SYRACUSE (3-4) Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Girard 0-3 0-0 0, Mintz 3-16 3-6 9, Taylor 2-7 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 2-2 0-0 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-17 44.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
Comments / 0