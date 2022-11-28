Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiians are finding special significance to Mauna Loa’s eruption. “The United States gets their Independence Day and do fireworks. We get our akua, we get Pele,” said Kukuihaele resident Iini Kahakalau. “What a way to celebrate!”. On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also...
Laulima: Family of 6 in one room, son with severe health issues
Today’s Laulima family is a big family living in a small space while caring for their son with severe health issue
hawaiipublicradio.org
Blangiardi vetoes Waikīkī noise amplification bill
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has vetoed a bill that would have limited amplified noise in Waikīkī, according to a Nov. 22 letter to the City Council. The ordinance would have restricted the use of speakers and other noise amplifiers to certain hours of the day, and require them to be farther than 30-feet from homes and hotels.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
Hawai’i students create Filipino Curriculum Project
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono met with Hawai’i public and private school students who are working on creating the first Filipino Curriculum Project. The project intends to highlight the culture, history and industry contributions Filipinos have made to Hawai’i and the U.S. It will be an elective curriculum […]
hawaiibusiness.com
The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary
Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction
Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
themolokaidispatch.com
Gift Local, Support a Dream
The Molokai community is abundant with creative and innovative people who create Molokai-made products that are perfect for gift-giving during the holiday season. In a series over the next few weeks, The Molokai Dispatch will highlight a selection of local artisans, crafters and shops featuring Molokai gifts that are perfect for supporting the island’s economy and keeping your money local this holiday season. To launch the series, we talked with the owners of IB 808 and All Things Molokai.
Seattle Mama Doc
How You Can Support Patient Families Living Paycheck to Paycheck
This is the second holiday season Seattle Children’s Building Maintenance Technician Jerome Ramos will spend with his family in the hospital. His daughter has been in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant since July 2021. Before coming to Seattle Children’s, 10-month-old Kaelyn, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was experiencing shortness of breath.
Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter
The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
notquitenigella.com
Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies
Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
hawaiipublicradio.org
A local ballerina's full circle moment as she returns to Honolulu for 'The Nutcracker'
Families can enjoy 'The Nutcracker' back on the big stage with a familiar face this weekend. Courtney Schenberger grew up in Honolulu and trained with Ballet Hawaiʻi before pursuing a professional ballet career. She was a student at Maʻemaʻe Elementary in Nuʻuanu when visions of sugar plums danced in her head.
hawaiibusiness.com
My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail
Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.
nahokunews.com
Chick-fil-A lands in Oahu
After the many years of waiting and the many delays, Oahu welcomed its first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Ala Moana Shopping Makai Market Food Court October 20. While nearly 800 people applied for a job opening, only 90 were accepted. Some of the 90 people that were accepted were students of Moanalua High School.
thesilversword.com
Local Point Guard Returns Home to Represent Hawaii on the Court
Junior point guard Dallas Martinez left Hawaii to start her college basketball journey in California. Little did she know, two years later she would be back on the island leading the Chaminade women’s basketball team. Martinez spent her first year of college basketball at Whittier College in Whittier, California....
KITV.com
Health Department confirms fire suppressant leak at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Health says that about 1,100 gallons of a fire suppressant was released at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The DOH wanted to warn the public because the fire suppressant has a chemical that, when released into the environment, can be slow to break down and can be hazardous to people and animals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
