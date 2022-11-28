ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaunakakai, HI

Nieman Lab

Coming to a Hawaii library near you: Honolulu Civil Beat is hosting pop-up newsrooms around the state

In local news, it can be tough to strike the right balance between time spent working in the newsroom and time spent out in the communities you cover. The latter is crucial to painting an accurate picture of your coverage area, and a 2019 Gallup poll found that people who have more direct contact with their local news organizations tend to have higher levels of trust in media.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Kailua Town’s Holiday Happenings

Support local and shop small at Kailua Town’s Holiday Sip + Shop event, Thursday, December 8 from 4-7pm. More than 20 local Kailua boutiques will welcome holiday shoppers with live entertainment, exclusive “Sip + Shop” pricing and festive treats and sips and more! Plus, visit at least 5 shopping centers and enter to win a $500 Kailua Town gift prize. Check in at the Lau Hala Shops lobby (by UFC Gym entrance) to grab your passport. In partnership with Shop Small Hawaii and the Kailua Chamber of Commerce. Holiday shopping just got merrier!
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

The Honolulu Fish Auction Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Commercial fishing in Hawai’i was banned during World War II and slowly resurfaced by the early 1950s. The United Fishing Agency launched the Honolulu Fish Auction on Aug. 5, 1952, and it celebrated its 70th anniversary this year at Honolulu’s Pier 38. The agency says it’s the only...
HONOLULU, HI
nahokunews.com

Chick-fil-A lands in Oahu

After the many years of waiting and the many delays, Oahu welcomed its first Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Ala Moana Shopping Makai Market Food Court October 20. While nearly 800 people applied for a job opening, only 90 were accepted. Some of the 90 people that were accepted were students of Moanalua High School.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
drifttravel.com

Say No To Snow This Holiday Season at ‘Alohilani Resort

Celebrate the holidays and Say No to Snow at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach this December with only-in-Hawaii events and festive offerings, including daily Scuba Claus sightings in the 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, indulgent seafood towers with flights of bubbly, special holiday menus and an over-the-top holiday speakeasy. Are you working on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

When to expect vog to hit your area

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
HILO, HI
notquitenigella.com

Honolulu Chinatown For Foodies

Honolulu's historic Chinatown is one of the most rapidly gentrifying areas on O'ahu. Strips clubs are being replaced with hot, young chefs opening up their much fêted restaurants. We explore some of the hottest restaurants where you'll get a glimpse into Hawaii's current food scene. In the 80s and...
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Three Teen Hikers Lost on Hawaii Trail After Dark Are Rescued by Helicopter

The day after Thanksgiving, three hikers embarked on the Iliahi Ridge Trail in Pearl City, Hawaii before becoming lost and in need of rescue. At around 10:38 p.m., roughly seven hours after the group of teen hikers started their journey, they contacted the Honolulu Fire Department for help. According to the news release from Hawaii officials, the crew was unable to hike down in the darkness on their own. Thankfully, they stayed together and waited for help to arrive.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

My Job Is Overseeing Design and Construction of Honolulu Rail

Job: Director of Design and Construction for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Beginnings: Matthew Scanlon says he grew up in Pittsburgh – “a very transit and railroad-centric town.” And though his career has taken twists and turns, he has been involved with transportation and rail projects throughout.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

OHA announces new name of makai Kaka’ako property

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs acquired 30 acres of makai property in Kaka’ako south of Ala Moana Boulevard. It was transferred to OHA from the State of Hawai’i in a deal that will allow OHA to begin reclaiming the area from 19th and 20th century industrial development and bring it back to […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kailua Beach flooded with microplastic debris after large swells

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Many beach goers said instead of seeing seashells washed up – they saw piles and piles of microplastics in the sand, water and the canal at Kailua Beach Park. "It is crazy that there’s this beautiful beach and so much plastic coming onto the beach....
KAILUA, HI

