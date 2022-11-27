Read full article on original website
NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart. The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. “Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in...
NOLA.com
Dog stolen during residential burglary near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was stolen during a residential burglary Monday in New Orleans East. The dog named Kash went missing Monday from its home in the 12000 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road, which is near Bullard Avenue (map). The residence had been burglarized and authorities said they believe the dog was taken during the crime.
NOPD: Fatal shooting of New Orleans boy came from inside home
An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23). We're told the child's mother is among those in custody for questioning and a weapon has not been recovered from the scene.
Cops arrest suspected Bourbon St. shooter
An 18-year-old faces multiple counts of aggravated battery in the shooting that wounded five people on Bourbon St. over the holiday weekend.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
WDSU
NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
Retired priest Otis Young identified as one victim in Covington double killing
COVINGTON, La. — Retired pastor Father Otis Young has been identified by the St. Tammany Coroner's Office as one of the victims in Monday's double killing in St. Tammany Parish, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said he died of "blunt and sharp trauma." The bodies of Young...
WANTED: Man, woman accused of credit card fraud
Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart and Smith on charges of Access Device Fraud.
WWL-TV
Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?
NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
WDSU
Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man
HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help
METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
WDSU
Metairie man found shot to death on Academy Drive identified by family
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Metairie Monday night. The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. JPSO deputies say they responded to a report of gunfire and found a...
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
fox8live.com
Driver fatally shot; passenger injured in Slidell area
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a vehicle was fatally shot late Monday (Nov. 28) in the Slidell area and a passenger was injured by gunshot, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deceased victim was identified as 19-year-old Ralph Landes of Lacombe, the St. Tammany...
Hundreds gather for Holy Hour following double homicide in Covington
Hundreds gathered at the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Covington to pray for the lives lost after police say two bodies were found "burned beyond recognition" in Covington on Monday.
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
