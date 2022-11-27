ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart. The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. “Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dog stolen during residential burglary near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was stolen during a residential burglary Monday in New Orleans East. The dog named Kash went missing Monday from its home in the 12000 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road, which is near Bullard Avenue (map). The residence had been burglarized and authorities said they believe the dog was taken during the crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD makes 60 gun-related arrests downtown in 1 weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that they have made 60 gun-related arrests downtown in this most recent weekend. Seven of those arrests from this weekend were juveniles. Police report that many of the guns recovered this weekend were stolen firearms. There have been 51 gun arrests on...
WWL-TV

Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?

NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
HOUMA, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant. Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot; passenger injured in Slidell area

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a vehicle was fatally shot late Monday (Nov. 28) in the Slidell area and a passenger was injured by gunshot, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deceased victim was identified as 19-year-old Ralph Landes of Lacombe, the St. Tammany...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

