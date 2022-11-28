Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
How Important Is Technology In Education?
In Sanskrit. the word for education is "shiksha." The meaning of "shiksha" is the sense of learning and acquiring knowledge. Knowledge, learning, and information: the word "education" is used in the English language, and is derived from the Latin word "educatum" which means "teaching work." Some great scholars have attributed its origin to "educare" which means "to raise."
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Comments / 0