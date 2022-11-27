Read full article on original website
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
Arizona County Refusing to Certify Election
A county in Arizona is reportedly refusing to certify the results of the 2022 midterm election, citing concerns about the validity of the election, despite election officials repeatedly stating that there was nothing wrong with the state's count, The Associated Press reports.
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
Doug Ducey met with governor-elect Katie Hobbs as Kari Lake protests election results
(The Center Square) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey met with his successor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Wednesday. Hobbs, a Democrat, won a tightly-contested gubernatorial race; her Republican opponent Kari Lake has not yet accepted the election results. "I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought...
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates
Rachel Maddow reports on how one Republican-run Arizona county's election denying fanaticism could end up hurting the party to the point of reversing the outcomes of some elections won by Republican candidates. Nov. 29, 2022.
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?
PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline
Arizona’s Cochise County opted against certifying its election canvass despite a statutory deadline to do so by Monday, a decision that is expected to quickly spark legal challenges. The GOP-controlled county located in Arizona’s southeastern corner voted 2-1 against certifying the results, with supervisors citing arguments from a trio...
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues
PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.
Election challenges mount
Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes’ attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory
A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
