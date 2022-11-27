ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ABC 15 News

Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?

PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
TheDailyBeast

Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
kawc.org

Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues

PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
Arizona Capitol Times

Election challenges mount

azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory

A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
12 News

Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties

PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
