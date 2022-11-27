ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lake Township, MI

Long Lake Fire Rescue Hosts Santa Meet and Greet

By Emma Hug
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

After Thanksgiving, many families are transitioning into the next holiday, and for some that’s Christmas.

Long Lake Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas spirit by hosting a Santa meet and greet at their new station.

They’ve been hosting this event for years but had to take a break due to the pandemic.

Those at the station are glad to see the community back in person again. Those in attendance seem to love it as well.

“I really, really, really like being at the fire house,” one child said.

Hundreds attended his event, creating a long line for Santa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1dHj_0jPKNKrG00

To keep kids occupied, staff showed kids around the station and inside the fire trucks.

Santa took the time to talk with every child in attendance to ask what they wanted this Christmas.

“They always ask for fire trucks, cop cars and kids all love anything with lights blinking,” Santa said.

An event like this allows kids to meet with fire personnel and gain a better appreciation for the work they do every day.

“I’d like to say a whole entire thank you to the whole world of firefighters.” comments one child. “It’s more than just something they do for fun, they do it for a job.”

The firefighters give so much to this community, and according to Santa, giving is the true meaning of the holidays.

“I feel it’s always in your heart when you give,” said Santa. “So remember Santa Claus is giving!”

Those in attendance are encouraged to share their photos with Santa with Long Lake Fire Rescue by messaging them to their Facebook found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Mexican Village, One of the Oldest Mexican Restaurants in Michigan, Has Been Damaged in a Fire

Mexican Village Restaurant, one of the oldest Mexican dining establishments in Michigan, remains closed a day after a small fire reportedly burned the inside of the kitchen. Signs posted on the door of the Hubbard Richard restaurant indicated that the eatery would remain closed temporarily following a small fire. Fox 2 News first reported the incident on the evening of Monday, November 28.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Wind advisory in place for southeast Michigan until late Wednesday

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan with possible gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a greater chance of strong wind gusts north of I-69 and The Thumb shoreline. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the strong...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Toys for Tots Sees Increase in Requests from Families

If you know a family in need this holiday season, Toys for Tots is doing their part in ensuring that every boy and girl can unwrap a gift this Christmas. This year, they say they’ve already seen more requests come in from the 14 agencies that they serve. The...
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Towns Named the Most Magical for Winter in America

Winter is upon us, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

Winter storm brings heavy snow to some counties

A front coupled with a mid area of low pressure in the jetstream will move across the area today through tomorrow. It will bring widespread precipitation with strong winds by tomorrow and cooler air. Wet heavy snow moves into the western counties during the morning and continues there tonight. In the central counties, it will initially be a mixture during the morning before it transitions to rain this afternoon through the early night. For eastern counties plan on rain during the afternoon and night. The eastern half of the U.P. will be warmer with temperatures in the 40s, which is why we’ll have rain in those areas. Once the front passes lake effect snow will take over along the west and northwest wind belts. Plus, winds become stronger with gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy