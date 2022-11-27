Long Lake Fire Rescue Hosts Santa Meet and Greet

After Thanksgiving, many families are transitioning into the next holiday, and for some that’s Christmas.

Long Lake Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas spirit by hosting a Santa meet and greet at their new station.

They’ve been hosting this event for years but had to take a break due to the pandemic.

Those at the station are glad to see the community back in person again. Those in attendance seem to love it as well.

“I really, really, really like being at the fire house,” one child said.

Hundreds attended his event, creating a long line for Santa.

To keep kids occupied, staff showed kids around the station and inside the fire trucks.

Santa took the time to talk with every child in attendance to ask what they wanted this Christmas.

“They always ask for fire trucks, cop cars and kids all love anything with lights blinking,” Santa said.

An event like this allows kids to meet with fire personnel and gain a better appreciation for the work they do every day.

“I’d like to say a whole entire thank you to the whole world of firefighters.” comments one child. “It’s more than just something they do for fun, they do it for a job.”

The firefighters give so much to this community, and according to Santa, giving is the true meaning of the holidays.

“I feel it’s always in your heart when you give,” said Santa. “So remember Santa Claus is giving!”

Those in attendance are encouraged to share their photos with Santa with Long Lake Fire Rescue by messaging them to their Facebook found here.