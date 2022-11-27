ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Superstar wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday after appearing to need medical assistance and refusing to put on his seatbelt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRlpP_0jPKNFRd00
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Crew members of the American Airlines flight from Miami International Airport reported Beckham Jr. appeared to be in and out of consciousness, prompting them to call for medical assistance. Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded for support in preparation of a medical emergency.

The flight was destined for Los Angeles and expected to last about five hours. The flight crew reported being concerned that Beckham's condition would get worse during the flight. The incident with Beckham Jr. caused the flight to be delayed and all passengers to be removed from the plane.

Beckham Jr. was eventually told to exit the plane, which he refused to do.

"Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused," police said in a statement. "The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident."

Beckham was not cited for the incident. Shortly after, he posted a message on Twitter which said, "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me... I've seen it all"

American Airlines released a statement about the incident without naming Beckham, according to ESPN , saying the flight was delayed due to "a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt."

The flight took off about two hours later than it was scheduled to depart.

Beckham has not played football this season as he heals from a torn ACL which he suffered in the Super Bowl in February. He is a free agent and is being courted by several teams. He has meetings scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and his former team the New York Giants.

During the annual Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants, announcers said the teams were playing for the opportunity to win the receiver's services . Dallas won the game 28-20.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 56

Adirolfmn
2d ago

Why isn’t Beckham being charged with a Federal crime of failure to follow flight attendant instructions like anyone else would be?

Reply(5)
21
Cassie Proctor
2d ago

Disrespect must-fall with in the privilege group. I’m sure many young kids look up to this idiot, because he’s a sport athlete. Hope he gets a fine from NFL. He needs to be accountable for his action!

Reply
12
Donald Goodine
2d ago

Dude is washed up and the Cowboys would be foolish to sign him up. He,s another head case like Antonio Brown.

Reply(1)
11
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident

It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest name available on the free agent market, but as both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants continue to pursue the former All-Pro wide receiver, it looks like OBJ is making some headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report from NFL Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Not Happy With Camera Operator Sunday

A cameraman got a little too close for Tom Brady's comfort during Sunday's game. As the Buccaneers offense huddled around their QB coming out of the break, Brady waved off the camera operator before calling the play. "Gotta give our mans some space," FOX's NFL team laughed. The moment began...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Field Photo

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium isn't looking sharp on Sunday morning. There are streaks on the field after a fan broke into the stadium last Monday night and drove a silver Ford F-150 truck around the field. Burglary, theft, and vandalism are listed in the police report, per WTRF.com. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

There's Reportedly 1 Favorite To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s long free-agency saga could soon gain traction. As the wide receiver heals from an ACL tear suffered in the Super Bowl, time is running out to join another championship contender this season. After months of rumors, a frontrunner has reportedly emerged. ESPN's Adam Schefter called the Dallas...
NEW YORK STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
485K+
Followers
68K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy