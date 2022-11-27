The University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG) will celebrate 50 years as a world leader in geophysical research at an anniversary symposium on November 30, 2022. The symposium recognizes UTIG’s leading role in historic discoveries, including those in the areas of plate tectonics, sea level rise, earthquakes, planetary exploration, and the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs. The event will also highlight ongoing projects and emerging research topics. These include modern societal challenges such as climate change, the energy transition, and understanding the world’s most devastating earthquakes, as well as advances in planetary sciences, Antarctic research and new technology to image the Earth’s interior.

