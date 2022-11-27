Read full article on original website
Cultural Compass
UT Austin Seed Fund Launched With First Investment
AUSTIN, Texas — Discovery to Impact, the newly named group leading The University of Texas at Austin’s research commercialization and innovation efforts, has formed a new $10 million UT Seed Fund. The fund will invest in the most promising new startups built on university-owned intellectual property emerging from UT Austin’s $800 million research enterprise.
Cultural Compass
UTIG Celebrates 50 Years of Geophysics Exploration and Discovery
The University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG) will celebrate 50 years as a world leader in geophysical research at an anniversary symposium on November 30, 2022. The symposium recognizes UTIG’s leading role in historic discoveries, including those in the areas of plate tectonics, sea level rise, earthquakes, planetary exploration, and the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs. The event will also highlight ongoing projects and emerging research topics. These include modern societal challenges such as climate change, the energy transition, and understanding the world’s most devastating earthquakes, as well as advances in planetary sciences, Antarctic research and new technology to image the Earth’s interior.
Cultural Compass
Doctors and Patients Have a New Tool to Aid in Conversations About Diet
AUSTIN, Texas — Talking with patients about nutrition can be delicate, and few medical doctors have training in nutritional science. But now, physicians will be able to get assistance from a new artificial intelligence system designed by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. Nutri is the brainchild...
Cultural Compass
OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT: Assist Outside Agency - Attempted Aggravated Robbery (24th and Guadalupe)
Around 3:45 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, three people (UT-affiliated) advised they were walking near 24th and Guadalupe Street when a man approached them and demanded money. When they walked away from the man, the victims realized he was armed with a knife and were able to safely get away from the suspect. The victims were not physically harmed during the incident / no injuries were reported.
