Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Six priorities to get Kenya's curriculum back on track, or risk excluding many children from education
Kenya's education curriculum was reformed in 2017 to improve its quality—but now many Kenyans are calling for change again. Public disillusionment with the competency-based curriculum has forced a government review. Frustrations with the curriculum center around the complexity of learning activities and its sustainability given the high costs involved...
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Phys.org
Widespread bullying and gender-based harassment in the transport industry restricts female participation
A new book "Women, Work and Transport" brings together researchers with international expertise in gender and transport work, to provide original evidence of the experiences of women working in all transport modes across countries in the Global North and the Global South. Women play an essential role in the transport...
Phys.org
Children have less perceived access to important tools than reported by their parents
According to a new study, children think they have less access to common measurement tools and toys around the house than their parents do. This was the unexpected result Megan Ennes and co-investigator Gail Jones discovered just before launching a year-long program to boost science engagement among minority and low-income families in the southeastern U.S.
‘Milestone in human development’: World population expected to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15, U.N. says
(NEXSTAR) – A date circled on the calendar since July is finally upon us: the day the world population is projected to reach 8 billion. The United Nations released a report in mid-July that predicted November 15 would be the “Day of Eight Billion,” marking a “milestone in human development.”
Artificial intelligence caught helping school kids cheat by writing essays and scientists say it’s hard to stop
ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is helping students cheat in their school essays, a study has found. Experts have warned that article-writing programs are booming as they are difficult to detect and hard to prove. Some are even advertising to write a Shakespeare essay for students who don't want to write their own.
Phys.org
Researchers detect increase in polarization around climate change on social media
According to new research published in the Nature Climate Change journal, climate skepticism is growing four times as fast as pro-climate content on Twitter. The study, "Growing polarization around climate change on social media," is co-authored by lead author, Dr. Andrea Baronchelli, Reader in Mathematics in the School of Science and Technology, and Token Economy Lead at The Alan Turing Institute.
Phys.org
Protests against strict COVID-zero policy are sweeping China. It's anyone's guess what happens now
Public protests in China related to the government's COVID-19 restrictions have hit the news worldwide over the weekend, following a fatal apartment fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang last week which killed ten people. Many internet users claimed some residents could not escape because the apartment building was partially locked down, though...
Phys.org
Researchers find positive legacy effects after grassland droughts
Global climate-change-induced extreme droughts are increasing in grasslands worldwide. Severe droughts not only reduce current-year grassland productivity substantially, but also have a legacy effect on productivity in subsequent years. Such drought legacies can greatly affect the response of grassland ecosystems to climate change. In general, severe droughts tend to have a negative legacy effect on grassland productivity due to losses of meristematic tissues or plant mortality.
The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood
In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
Phys.org
Most Asian countries are far behind biodiversity targets for protected areas, finds study of 40 countries
Protected areas are one of the most effective tools for safeguarding biodiversity, but new research published today has found that most Asian countries failed to achieve a global minimum target of protecting at least 17% of land by 2020. Under current trends, the outlook for achieving the Global Biodiversity Framework's 2030 target to protect at least 30% of land is bleak, with Asia set to miss this by an even greater margin.
Phys.org
Opinion: Universal free school meals would make a huge difference to the cost-of-living crisis
The UK government's recent autumn statement set out several measures to help people with rapidly rising prices. These including increased benefit payments and an extension to the energy price cap, although at a less generous rate than currently guaranteed. Campaigners will have been disappointed, though, at the lack of any...
Phys.org
Two thirds of Australian authors are women. Our new research finds they earn just $18,200 from their writing
Most Australian book authors do not earn enough income from their creative practice to make ends meet. They rely on other jobs and other support, such as a partner's income. In the 2020–21 financial year, the average personal income in Australia was approximately $A70,000. Only one-third of authors earned this amount from all their sources of income combined. The average total income for authors, including all sources of income, was $64,900.
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
Phys.org
The Chinese protests are about politics and freedom, but they are also about what COVID might do if it is let loose now
While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the "dynamic zero COVID" policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear to be...
Phys.org
Discovery, rediscovery, and reassignment: Redefining fungal biodiversity
Despite fungi being some of the most important organisms in the world, their species diversity remains poorly understood. Taxonomy is the basis for biodiversity studies. Now, not only have researchers from Japan investigated a previously undescribed species of fungi, they have also reassigned another species to a different genus and rediscovered a further species in Japan.
unesco.org
Strengthening the role of Ministries of Education in rapid education response
A child’s right to education does not cease at the onset of a humanitarian emergency. Rather, education becomes an important life-saving and life-sustaining tool. Despite this, education is often not prioritized or included in initial rapid responses, which promote quick humanitarian assistance at the onset of a new emergency or the escalation of an existing humanitarian crisis. This is a critical gap jeopardizing children and young people’s education and well-being.
Phys.org
Biodiversity in Africa and Latin America at risk from oil palm expansion, new report warns
Zero deforestation commitments may inadvertently leave vital habitats in Latin America and Africa vulnerable to agricultural expansion, a new study has found. The study highlights how sustainability commitments, which play an important role in preventing the destruction of tropical rainforest, fail to protect nature in tropical grassy and dry forest habitats such as the Llanos in Colombia, Beni savanna in northern Bolivia, and Guinean and Congolian savannas in West and Central Africa.
Phys.org
Foodbanks evolving to survive cost of living crisis, experts find
The traditional model of foodbanks is evolving to become more sustainable as charities and organizations report unprecedented demand and fewer donations in the face of the national cost of living crisis. Researchers from Kingston University in London and London Metropolitan University have found that community and social supermarkets and pay-as-you-feel...
Comments / 0