ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Phys.org

Children have less perceived access to important tools than reported by their parents

According to a new study, children think they have less access to common measurement tools and toys around the house than their parents do. This was the unexpected result Megan Ennes and co-investigator Gail Jones discovered just before launching a year-long program to boost science engagement among minority and low-income families in the southeastern U.S.
Phys.org

Researchers detect increase in polarization around climate change on social media

According to new research published in the Nature Climate Change journal, climate skepticism is growing four times as fast as pro-climate content on Twitter. The study, "Growing polarization around climate change on social media," is co-authored by lead author, Dr. Andrea Baronchelli, Reader in Mathematics in the School of Science and Technology, and Token Economy Lead at The Alan Turing Institute.
Phys.org

Researchers find positive legacy effects after grassland droughts

Global climate-change-induced extreme droughts are increasing in grasslands worldwide. Severe droughts not only reduce current-year grassland productivity substantially, but also have a legacy effect on productivity in subsequent years. Such drought legacies can greatly affect the response of grassland ecosystems to climate change. In general, severe droughts tend to have a negative legacy effect on grassland productivity due to losses of meristematic tissues or plant mortality.
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood

In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
Phys.org

Most Asian countries are far behind biodiversity targets for protected areas, finds study of 40 countries

Protected areas are one of the most effective tools for safeguarding biodiversity, but new research published today has found that most Asian countries failed to achieve a global minimum target of protecting at least 17% of land by 2020. Under current trends, the outlook for achieving the Global Biodiversity Framework's 2030 target to protect at least 30% of land is bleak, with Asia set to miss this by an even greater margin.
Phys.org

Two thirds of Australian authors are women. Our new research finds they earn just $18,200 from their writing

Most Australian book authors do not earn enough income from their creative practice to make ends meet. They rely on other jobs and other support, such as a partner's income. In the 2020–21 financial year, the average personal income in Australia was approximately $A70,000. Only one-third of authors earned this amount from all their sources of income combined. The average total income for authors, including all sources of income, was $64,900.
studyfinds.org

Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say

PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
UTAH STATE
Phys.org

Discovery, rediscovery, and reassignment: Redefining fungal biodiversity

Despite fungi being some of the most important organisms in the world, their species diversity remains poorly understood. Taxonomy is the basis for biodiversity studies. Now, not only have researchers from Japan investigated a previously undescribed species of fungi, they have also reassigned another species to a different genus and rediscovered a further species in Japan.
unesco.org

Strengthening the role of Ministries of Education in rapid education response

A child’s right to education does not cease at the onset of a humanitarian emergency. Rather, education becomes an important life-saving and life-sustaining tool. Despite this, education is often not prioritized or included in initial rapid responses, which promote quick humanitarian assistance at the onset of a new emergency or the escalation of an existing humanitarian crisis. This is a critical gap jeopardizing children and young people’s education and well-being.
Phys.org

Biodiversity in Africa and Latin America at risk from oil palm expansion, new report warns

Zero deforestation commitments may inadvertently leave vital habitats in Latin America and Africa vulnerable to agricultural expansion, a new study has found. The study highlights how sustainability commitments, which play an important role in preventing the destruction of tropical rainforest, fail to protect nature in tropical grassy and dry forest habitats such as the Llanos in Colombia, Beni savanna in northern Bolivia, and Guinean and Congolian savannas in West and Central Africa.
Phys.org

Foodbanks evolving to survive cost of living crisis, experts find

The traditional model of foodbanks is evolving to become more sustainable as charities and organizations report unprecedented demand and fewer donations in the face of the national cost of living crisis. Researchers from Kingston University in London and London Metropolitan University have found that community and social supermarkets and pay-as-you-feel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy