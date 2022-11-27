ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Tuft & Needle is having a blowout Cyber Monday sale on mattresses—get a bed for just $500

By Jon Winkler and Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnPTB_0jPKN8Ln00
Get a Tuft & Needle mattress as low as $500 for Cyber Monday. Tuft & Needle

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday is here, and along with it, mega savings on our favorite mattress-in-a-box. Tuft & Needle makes one of our favorite affordable mattresses and is currently offering major markdowns during Cyber Monday 2022 so you can rest easy this season.

Shop the Tuft＆Needle Cyber Monday sale

Through Friday, December 2 , the sleep retailer is hosting its Early Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 30% off select mattresses and 25% off sleep essentials. One of the biggest discounts you'll find at the sale is on the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress , typically listed for $1,595 in its queen size and now available for 25% off at $1,196.25. You can also shop savings on other mattresses, including the Tuft & Needle Original (now $796), a pair of down alternative pillows (from $90), a reversible quilt (from $165) and more.

Cyber Monday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop

We here at Reviewed have tested a lot of mattresses, and we love Tuft & Needle's Original mattress . It's one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box , earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. It's also great for various sleeping positions—our tester noted that she felt the mattress cushioned her body without hugging it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS1Z7_0jPKN8Ln00
The Tuft & Needle Labor Day sale has savings on everything you need for a good night's sleep. Reviewed/Tuft & Needle

If you need something with more of a cushiony feel, there's the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress . When we tested it, the Mint impressed us with its fantastic motion-isolation—it completely absorbed all of the energy released when we dropped a weight on it, instead of sending a ripple effect across the sleeper. Not only did the mattress relieve pressure well (especially in its center), but it also stayed cool through the night thanks to some great heat diffusion.

In addition to savings on mattresses, you can get 25% off of pillows, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, baby and toddler goods, dog beds, duvets, linen bedding and more sleep accessories . If we were you, we'd move fast on these Black Friday deals. With savings this good on everything you could possibly need for a good night's sleep, the Tuft & Needle Early Black Friday sale is one you can't miss.

Shop the Tuft＆Needle Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tuft & Needle is having a blowout Cyber Monday sale on mattresses—get a bed for just $500

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2022: Save up to 50% off now

WE would describe Bed, Bath & Beyond as an adult’s playground. Le Creuset, high-tech coffee machines, and air fryers all under one roof? Such a treat. Those looking to save big on home essentials - and we would argue that a coffee machine is absolutely a home essential - should take advantage of the Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale.
realhomes.com

I hated sleeping on pillows until I found this Amazon set that’s on sale for Black Friday

The world was designed for morning people and back and side sleepers. As a night owl and a front sleeper, I've had quite the journey trying to find my dream sleep setup. You'll find the best pillows (and all other bedding for that matter) aren't really made for people who have a face-down approach. For this reason, I used to hate pillows with a fiery passion. That was until I found a pair of them on Amazon that I not only tolerated but actually loved.
People

Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
denver7.com

This Hoover vacuum is on sale today for $59 at Walmart’s Cyber Monday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Cyber Monday deals keep on coming, and Walmart has a deal...
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more

Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances. The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.Follow live: The best early...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
New York Post

Cyber Monday couch sales 2022: Sofas, sectionals, and more

Sit back, relax and let us do your Cyber Monday couch shopping. Chances are you are on the couch right now. Go ahead, feel around for the lumps and bumps, spot the stains, give the cushions a nice inspection — front and back. If after this once-over you’ve come...
New York Post

Shop brand new Wayfair Cyber Monday deals: up to 70% off right now

If you happened to have skip the shopping madness that was Cyber Monday this year but are now ready to rumble, Wayfair has you covered. To extend the fun and the furniture savings, the site released brand new Cyber Monday deals, up to 70% off, for Tuesday shoppers!. Wayfair really...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

693K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy