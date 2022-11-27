ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a plane after losing consciousness, police say

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
 2 days ago

Rob Carr/Getty Images

  • Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a plane on Sunday.
  • Police said he "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness" and refused to exit the plane.
  • OBJ posted a string of tweets on Sunday appearing to reference the incident.

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of an airplane after he "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness," the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Insider.

OBJ, a free-agent wide receiver, was set to meet with teams for a potential signing, according to the NFL .

American Airlines told Insider in a statement that the plane, which was in Miami and heading towards LAX, "returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:45 a.m. local time."

"Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue," police said in a statement to Insider.

"Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements," the statement continued.

Beckham, 30, posted a string of tweets on Sunday: "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I've seen it all.."

He emphasized in another tweet : "Never. In. My. Life." In another tweet, with all caps, he said, "I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP."

His final tweet began with a crying laughing emoji and read "comedy hr."

Beckham tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI earlier this year while playing for the Los Angeles Rams , his first victory.

Representatives for Beckham did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

