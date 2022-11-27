ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
CNN

Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday

Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
CBS42.com

Becoming significantly colder this weekend

Tonight, will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Nicole will move toward Florida’s east coast on Wednesday and become a hurricane. This will help to draw down a backdoor cold front (a front that moves in from the northeast) to Alabama. This will lead to much cooler and less humid northerly winds across Central Alabama with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
ALABAMA STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
natureworldnews.com

Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States

The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
ARKANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
ILLINOIS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week

Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
TENNESSEE STATE

