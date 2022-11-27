Read full article on original website
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Storm 5 Alert coming in Tuesday afternoon/evening
A cold front is on the way Tuesday night, and it could bring strong to severe storms to the area. That is why we'll be under a Storm 5 Alert right starting right after sunset.
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday
Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Triple threat Thursday: Tropical storm, severe weather and blizzard to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions on Thursday.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Becoming significantly colder this weekend
Tonight, will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Nicole will move toward Florida’s east coast on Wednesday and become a hurricane. This will help to draw down a backdoor cold front (a front that moves in from the northeast) to Alabama. This will lead to much cooler and less humid northerly winds across Central Alabama with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Nicole to blast southeastern US with rain, wind and severe thunderstorms
After Nicole tears across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, the storm will turn northward and track across the interior part of the southeastern United States as a tropical depression and eventually a potent wind and rainstorm from Thursday night to Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The impacts that Nicole will bring...
Early morning storms, most of Wednesday dry and cooler
Strong storms are moving through the region in the 7 o’clock hour this morning. A few storms could contain damaging winds with tornadoes possible and large hail.
Heavy Snowfall Brings 12-Inch Snow for Northwest US; Tornadoes Plus Damaging Winds, Large Hail Expected for South US
On Tuesday, the Northwest US will receive 12-inch snow from the heavy snowfall, while the South US will experience a cross-country storm that will bring a string of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Northwest US. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Spokane, Washington, a...
Brewing storm could unleash severe weather, wintry conditions across central US
A storm will pivot across the central United States this week and is likely to produce everything from severe thunderstorms to strong winds, a sharp change to colder weather and snow in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Exactly how strong the storm becomes will determine the severity of the conditions...
Storm to Unleash Heavy Snow and Severe Weather in Western United States
The latest weather showed that a storm would impact portions of the western United States, causing heavy snow and severe weather conditions. The storm is expected to be felt late this week or this coming weekend. Weather forecasts advised residents to monitor the storm's development by keeping updated with weather...
Thanksgiving travel trouble could be ahead as an intensifying storm brings rain to the South and East
Thanksgiving is only two days away -- and if you are one of the more than 50 million people packing bags now to get ready to hit the roads or skies -- there may be a few weather issues that could snarl your travel plans.
Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
Storm with Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages and Travel Delays in Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns.
This week's latest forecast warned that portions of the Midwest and Northeast could expect a developing storm, causing rain showers and strong winds. The forecast added that the storm could cause power outages and travel delays. The storm will unload heavy rain with a mixture of snow and strong winds,...
Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week
Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
Rainfall and Snowflakes to Unload in Portions of U.S As December Comes Near
As the month of December begins in a few days, the latest weather forecast revealed that portions of the Northeastern United States would expect rainfall and snowflakes starting this week. The much-awaited month means that Christmas and winter 2022 are near. The chilly weather is due to the reported snow,...
