First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds this afternoon through Tuesday

By Patrick Evans
 6 days ago
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for incoming west winds expected to bring gusty conditions locally. A trough of low pressure is sending strong winds our way starting later today. The strongest winds expected will be overnight. Here's a look at how winds may strengthen by 7 p.m.

Strong winds are likely to create difficult travel conditions, especially for those driving through the San Gorgonio Pass where gusts could reach up to 60 mph. Those setting up outdoor holiday decorations should also secure any loose objects to keep them from flying away.

In response to the incoming winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from Noon today through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Following this round of winds, cooler temperatures in the 60s are expected for most of next week. Another system is expected to bring more wind and possible rain to the region by the end of the week. We'll be tracking those conditions in the days ahead.

