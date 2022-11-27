ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Letters: Tulane coach Willie Fritz is a class act

Congratulations to the Tulane football team, Fritz and his staff for a wonderful football season, so far, with the best won-loss record of any team in Louisiana. The people of the metro area need to get out to Yulman Stadium this Saturday and support these young men in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. These young men have earned support, not just in their efforts on the field, but in the way they carry themselves off the field and in the classroom.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Tulane President: Here's to teamwork on the gridiron, and off

What a magical season this has been for college football in Louisiana, with Tulane, LSU, Southern and Southeastern all chasing championships. The efforts by these teams reflect years of preparation, practice and athletic excellence. They also represent the very best of their respective schools and cities, and our state. At...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern

LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team

Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

13 New Orleans schools tried to renew their charters. One failed.

ENCORE Academy will close at the end of the current academic year, after New Orleans public school officials decided not to renew the charter for the 11-year-old, art-based school in the 7th Ward. It was the only one of 13 renewal applicants not to gain the endorsement of schools Superintendent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy