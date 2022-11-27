Congratulations to the Tulane football team, Fritz and his staff for a wonderful football season, so far, with the best won-loss record of any team in Louisiana. The people of the metro area need to get out to Yulman Stadium this Saturday and support these young men in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. These young men have earned support, not just in their efforts on the field, but in the way they carry themselves off the field and in the classroom.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO