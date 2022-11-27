Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch
A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. As he neared the intersection...
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
Sheriff: 2 Victims, Attacker Taken to Trauma Centers
OGILVIE (WJON News) -- Two victims and their attacker were all taken to trauma centers after a home invasion in Kanabec County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday at a rural Ogilvie home. The two adult victims that lived there were taken to Welia...
kvsc.org
41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County
A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Brooklyn Park Police investigating school bus catalytic converter thefts
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Maintenance is underway on multiple First Student school buses after they were hit by catalytic converter thefts. Brooklyn Park Police said someone broke into a bus lot and stole 10 catalytic converters from the buses over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Inspector Elliot Faust said the...
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
Two people over 80 suffer life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people over the age of 80 are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in central Minnesota.The state patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 in Douglas County. An 80-year-old woman driving a Cadillac and her 91-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries.The occupants of the other car had non-life threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
kduz.com
One Arrested in Large Renville Co Drug Bust
(Renville, MN) One person was arrested after a large drug bust in Renville County last week. On Wednesday (Nov 23), agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house in the 700 block of Main Street North. in Renville.
7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin...
kfgo.com
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
ccxmedia.org
Demolition Work Begins at Four Seasons Mall Site
It’s a moment some residents in Plymouth have waited years for. Demolition work began Monday at the former Four Seasons Mall site. The 17-acre property at Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty since Marcello’s Pizza closed in 2012. The city of Plymouth purchased the site last...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Xzorn Steven-Anthony Larson, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation; Richard Leroy Waller, Jr., 28 of Eveleth, MN 55734 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Shawn Andrew Holbrook, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS & Anoka Co. warrant; Laura Evelyn Finstrom, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Antoine Elijah Williams, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance - possession, GM introduce contraband into a correctional facility, & State of Missouri warrant; Keith Allen Christensen, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault; Amber Rose Kalk, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance, FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance (2 counts) & FEL 5th degree-controlled substance (2 counts); Amy Sue Edsall, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Christopher John Rathbun, 69 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Eric Andrew Olson, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order; Jenna Kathrin Newman, 30 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 – Dept. of Corrections warrant; Ariel Lynn Thielen, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co. warrant; Dillon Ray Bostic, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jodee May Gamache, 34 of Mora, MN 55051 - Isanti Co. warrant; Rory Andrew Fischer, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jeremy Scott Ulrich, 38 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - Hennepin Co., Scott Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Britney Marie Trosper, 29 of Otsego, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Paul John Kiffmeyer, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ranice Marie Hammond, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Stearns Co. warrant; Kassandra Elizabeth Ortiz, 23 of Farmington, MN 55024 - Scott Co. warrant; Serenity May Booth, 19 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Anoka Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of Rochester, MN 55901 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0