Doug Sander
2d ago
It seems when snow flies people forgot how to drive in it.
7
koze.com
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions
PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
Driver Rescued After Crash Into Canyon and Exposure to Winter Weather all Night
KAMIAH - Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched at 09:11 a.m. on November 27 to the reports of a vehicle in the canyon off of highway 64, approximately 1 mile from the top of the grade. Command 30, as well as Medic 21, Squad 21 and Rescue 27 all responded and were assisted by Lewis County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho County Sheriff's Deputies as well as multiple bystanders.
koze.com
Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists
Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office
LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl
LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
Family Displaced Following Structure Fire Saturday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston family was not home when a fire broke out and destroyed their home on Saturday afternoon. Crews with Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at the mobile home park on the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
koze.com
L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, November 25, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, November 25, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18082 Found Property. Incident Address: 900 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:15:10. found license plate. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18085 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 1300 11TH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501.
Requests for Welfare Checks Surge in Moscow in Aftermath of Student Slayings
MOSCOW - As classes resumed Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Police Sorting Thru Nearly 500 Digital Media Submissions in Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - As a candlelight vigil is being planned for this Wednesday to honor the memory of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee, police continue to investigate the murder deaths of the four University of Idaho students. On Sunday evening, police said there is still no suspect in the case. To...
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Police investigating the killings of 4 University of Idaho students say they've gotten more emergency calls in the 2 weeks since the attack than they did throughout all of October
"We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," Moscow, Idaho, police said as a suspect in the case hadn't been publicly identified.
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
Big Country News
