Cottonwood, ID

Comments / 3

Doug Sander
2d ago

It seems when snow flies people forgot how to drive in it.

Reply
7
koze.com

Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Driver Rescued After Crash Into Canyon and Exposure to Winter Weather all Night

KAMIAH - Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched at 09:11 a.m. on November 27 to the reports of a vehicle in the canyon off of highway 64, approximately 1 mile from the top of the grade. Command 30, as well as Medic 21, Squad 21 and Rescue 27 all responded and were assisted by Lewis County Sheriff's Deputies, Idaho County Sheriff's Deputies as well as multiple bystanders.
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists

Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, November 25, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, November 25, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18082 Found Property. Incident Address: 900 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:15:10. found license plate. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18085 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 1300 11TH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
